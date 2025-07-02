QNX and Vector Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Launch Foundational Vehicle Software Platform

QNX, a division of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) and Vector

announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly

develop and deliver a Foundational Vehicle Software Platform, a

next-generation solution designed to help accelerate the development of

software-defined vehicles (SDVs) and reduce the complexity of automotive

software integration.

Strategic Alliance to Simplify SDV Development

The Foundational Vehicle Software Platform represents a strategic

collaboration between the two industry leaders, combining Vector’s safe

middleware technology with QNX’s safety-certified operating system. As part

of an existing integration between QNX and TTTech Auto, the platform can

also be extended to include MotionWise Schedule, TTTech Auto’s

deterministic, time-triggered scheduling algorithm, providing more

flexibility and choice in the scheduling of platform components and

applications. The Platform is built to serve as a lightweight, reliable, and

optimized core for application development and deployment across electronic

control units (ECUs) in modern vehicles.

Lightweight, Scalable, and Standards-Aligned

Designed with performance, safety, and ease of use at its core, the Platform

will help OEMs reduce duplicative software development and rework-enabling

them to focus on delivering differentiated in-vehicle experiences while

accelerating the journey from research to production and onto roads. At the

same time, this initiative embodies a transformation from the traditional

automotive value chain to a dynamic value network, fostering open

collaboration models and aligning with key industry standards to ensure

long-term ecosystem compatibility.

Early Access and Industry Debut

“The automotive industry is at a tipping point, where software complexity

threatens to outpace innovation,” said John Wall, Chief Operating Officer

and Head of Product, Engineering and Services at QNX. “By joining forces

with Vector, we’re delivering a foundational platform that seeks to remove

significant friction from the development process and empower OEMs to focus

on what truly matters-creating transformative driving experiences for their

customers. This is about building smarter, safer vehicles, faster.”

“This collaboration marks a significant milestone in our mission to advance

the frontier of automotive software engineering,” said Matthias Traub,

President & Managing Director at Vector. “Together with QNX, we are

co-developing a foundational platform that delivers best-in-class

performance, combining openness, safety, and scalability. It empowers the

entire ecosystem-from OEMs to developers-to build the next generation of

intelligent vehicles.”

An Early Access version of the platform will be made available to selected

partners later this year, enabling early prototyping, integration, and

feedback. A certified release is planned for the end of 2026, meeting the

highest functional safety (ISO 26262 ASIL D) and cybersecurity (ISO 21434)

standards.

An early demonstration of the Foundational Vehicle Software Platform will be

showcased at Automobil-Elektronik Kongress in Ludwigsburg on June 24-25,

where QNX and Vector, together with TTTech Auto will jointly present

additional technical and strategic insights.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides enterprises and governments the

intelligent software and services that power the world around us. Based in

Waterloo, Ontario, the company’s high-performance foundational software

enables major automakers and industrial giants alike to unlock

transformative applications, drive new revenue streams and launch innovative

business models, all without sacrificing safety, security, and reliability.

With a deep heritage in Secure Communications, BlackBerry delivers

operational resiliency with a comprehensive, highly secure, and extensively

certified portfolio for mobile fortification, mission-critical

communications, and critical events management.

About QNX

QNX, a division of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB), enhances the

human experience and amplifies technology-driven industries, providing a

trusted foundation for software-defined businesses to thrive. The business

leads the way in delivering safe and secure operating systems, hypervisors,

middleware, solutions, and development tools, along with support and

services delivered by trusted embedded software experts. QNXR technology has

been deployed in the world’s most critical embedded systems, including more

than 255 million vehicles on the road today. QNXR software is trusted across

industries including automotive, medical devices, industrial controls,

robotics, commercial vehicles, rail, and aerospace and defense. Founded in

1980, QNX is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada. Learn more at qnx.com.

About Vector

Vector Informatik GmbH is the leading manufacturer of software tools and

components for the development of software-based electronic systems and

their networking. For more than 35 years, Vector delivers efficient,

high-performance solutions for embedded systems to OEMs and suppliers in the

automotive, aerospace, medical, rail, and related industries.

With a strong commitment to open, modular, and scalable software platforms

(Vehicle-Cloud)-built on proprietary components and seamlessly integrating

open-source ones-Vector is a key enabler of the Software-Defined Vehicle

(SDV) transformation. It collaborates with industry leaders such as

Mercedes-Benz, Stellantis, and Mahindra on strategic SDV initiatives.

Vector employs more than 4,500 people worldwide and generated sales of EUR

1.01 billion in 2024. Headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany, Vector has

subsidiaries in Brazil, China, France, Great Britain, India, Italy, Japan,

Austria, Romania, Sweden, South Korea, Spain, and the United States.