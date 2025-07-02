QNX and Vector Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Launch Foundational Vehicle Software Platform

QNX, a division of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) and Vector
announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly
develop and deliver a Foundational Vehicle Software Platform, a
next-generation solution designed to help accelerate the development of
software-defined vehicles (SDVs) and reduce the complexity of automotive
software integration.
Strategic Alliance to Simplify SDV Development
The Foundational Vehicle Software Platform represents a strategic
collaboration between the two industry leaders, combining Vector’s safe
middleware technology with QNX’s safety-certified operating system. As part
of an existing integration between QNX and TTTech Auto, the platform can
also be extended to include MotionWise Schedule, TTTech Auto’s
deterministic, time-triggered scheduling algorithm, providing more
flexibility and choice in the scheduling of platform components and
applications. The Platform is built to serve as a lightweight, reliable, and
optimized core for application development and deployment across electronic
control units (ECUs) in modern vehicles.
Lightweight, Scalable, and Standards-Aligned
Designed with performance, safety, and ease of use at its core, the Platform
will help OEMs reduce duplicative software development and rework-enabling
them to focus on delivering differentiated in-vehicle experiences while
accelerating the journey from research to production and onto roads. At the
same time, this initiative embodies a transformation from the traditional
automotive value chain to a dynamic value network, fostering open
collaboration models and aligning with key industry standards to ensure
long-term ecosystem compatibility.
Early Access and Industry Debut
“The automotive industry is at a tipping point, where software complexity
threatens to outpace innovation,” said John Wall, Chief Operating Officer
and Head of Product, Engineering and Services at QNX. “By joining forces
with Vector, we’re delivering a foundational platform that seeks to remove
significant friction from the development process and empower OEMs to focus
on what truly matters-creating transformative driving experiences for their
customers. This is about building smarter, safer vehicles, faster.”
“This collaboration marks a significant milestone in our mission to advance
the frontier of automotive software engineering,” said Matthias Traub,
President & Managing Director at Vector. “Together with QNX, we are
co-developing a foundational platform that delivers best-in-class
performance, combining openness, safety, and scalability. It empowers the
entire ecosystem-from OEMs to developers-to build the next generation of
intelligent vehicles.”
An Early Access version of the platform will be made available to selected
partners later this year, enabling early prototyping, integration, and
feedback. A certified release is planned for the end of 2026, meeting the
highest functional safety (ISO 26262 ASIL D) and cybersecurity (ISO 21434)
standards.
An early demonstration of the Foundational Vehicle Software Platform will be
showcased at Automobil-Elektronik Kongress in Ludwigsburg on June 24-25,
where QNX and Vector, together with TTTech Auto will jointly present
additional technical and strategic insights.
About BlackBerry
BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides enterprises and governments the
intelligent software and services that power the world around us. Based in
Waterloo, Ontario, the company’s high-performance foundational software
enables major automakers and industrial giants alike to unlock
transformative applications, drive new revenue streams and launch innovative
business models, all without sacrificing safety, security, and reliability.
With a deep heritage in Secure Communications, BlackBerry delivers
operational resiliency with a comprehensive, highly secure, and extensively
certified portfolio for mobile fortification, mission-critical
communications, and critical events management.
About QNX
QNX, a division of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB), enhances the
human experience and amplifies technology-driven industries, providing a
trusted foundation for software-defined businesses to thrive. The business
leads the way in delivering safe and secure operating systems, hypervisors,
middleware, solutions, and development tools, along with support and
services delivered by trusted embedded software experts. QNXR technology has
been deployed in the world’s most critical embedded systems, including more
than 255 million vehicles on the road today. QNXR software is trusted across
industries including automotive, medical devices, industrial controls,
robotics, commercial vehicles, rail, and aerospace and defense. Founded in
1980, QNX is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada. Learn more at qnx.com.
About Vector
Vector Informatik GmbH is the leading manufacturer of software tools and
components for the development of software-based electronic systems and
their networking. For more than 35 years, Vector delivers efficient,
high-performance solutions for embedded systems to OEMs and suppliers in the
automotive, aerospace, medical, rail, and related industries.
With a strong commitment to open, modular, and scalable software platforms
(Vehicle-Cloud)-built on proprietary components and seamlessly integrating
open-source ones-Vector is a key enabler of the Software-Defined Vehicle
(SDV) transformation. It collaborates with industry leaders such as
Mercedes-Benz, Stellantis, and Mahindra on strategic SDV initiatives.
Vector employs more than 4,500 people worldwide and generated sales of EUR
1.01 billion in 2024. Headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany, Vector has
subsidiaries in Brazil, China, France, Great Britain, India, Italy, Japan,
Austria, Romania, Sweden, South Korea, Spain, and the United States.
