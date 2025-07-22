QNX Now Powering WeRide’s Next-Generation ADAS Platform

QNX, a division of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) and WeRide Inc. (NASDAQ: WRD), a global leader in autonomous driving technology, today announced the two companies are working together to help accelerate the advancement and deployment of Software Defined Vehicles (SDVs) for automotive OEMs and suppliers around the world.

As part of the collaboration, WeRide has used QNX to power the company’s ADAS WePilot solution designed for L2++ passenger vehicles. The first project of WeRide and its strategic investor and system integrator Bosch entered into mass production at the end of 2023, equipping the Chery Exceed ES and ET models with the all-scenario, integrated intelligence driving assistance system.

With the QNX® OS for Safety serving as a reliable, safe, and secure foundation, WeRide’s ADAS balances defensive driving, agile lane-changing, and 360-degree obstacle avoidance capabilities, achieving navigation-assisted driving in anytime, anywhere and any weather conditions. Compatible with map-free technology solutions and supporting multi-modality sensor fusion, ADAS WePilot is further optimized by the company’s advanced full-stack deep learning algorithm and is backed by multiple industrial certifications such as ISO/SAE 21434, ISO 26262, and ASPICE CL2, ensuring top-tier quality assurance, auto-grade design, and functional safety.

“WeRide is dedicated to transforming transportation with autonomous driving solutions that prioritize safety, efficiency, comfort and sustainability,” said Hua Zhong, SVP of Engineering at WeRide. “Our collaboration with QNX is crucial to this mission. By integrating QNX’s foundational software, we are not just improving driver assistance systems but taking a crucial step towards realizing a world where autonomous vehicles are a cornerstone of smart cities, contributing to reduced traffic congestion, lower emissions, and improved road safety.”

“WeRide has established itself as an innovative company that is pushing the boundaries of autonomous driving technology,” said Dhiraj Handa, SVP & GM, Asia Pacific region at QNX. “We are excited to provide them with our cutting-edge foundational software that is designed to meet high standards of safety, reliability, and performance. And given the early commercial success with the two Chery models, we are confident that other automakers will also recognize the value that our two companies bring to developing advanced driver assistance systems that are both innovative and dependable.”

QNX is trusted as the foundation for a software-driven future by most leading OEMs and Tier 1s worldwide, including BMW, Bosch, Continental, Dongfeng Motor, Geely, Honda, Mercedes-Benz, Toyota, Volkswagen, Volvo, and more. Its foundational software supports future-proof engineering design, from digital cockpits and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) to infotainment systems and domain controllers, enabling automakers to bring innovation to market faster and at lower cost.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides enterprises and governments the intelligent software and services that power the world around us. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company’s high-performance foundational software enables major automakers and industrial giants alike to unlock transformative applications, drive new revenue streams and launch innovative business models, all without sacrificing safety, security, and reliability. With a deep heritage in Secure Communications, BlackBerry delivers operational resiliency with a comprehensive, highly secure, and extensively certified portfolio for mobile fortification, mission-critical communications, and critical events management.

About QNX

QNX, a division of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB), enhances the human experience and amplifies technology-driven industries, providing a trusted foundation for software-defined businesses to thrive. The business leads the way in delivering safe and secure operating systems, hypervisors, middleware, solutions, and development tools, along with support and services delivered by trusted embedded software experts. QNX® technology has been deployed in the world’s most critical embedded systems, including more than 255 million vehicles on the road today. QNX® software is trusted across industries including automotive, medical devices, industrial controls, robotics, commercial vehicles, rail, and aerospace and defense. Founded in 1980, QNX is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada. Learn more at qnx.com.

©2025 BlackBerry Limited. Trademarks, including but not limited to BLACKBERRY and EMBLEM Design, QNX and the QNX logo design are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BlackBerry Limited, and the exclusive rights to such trademarks are expressly reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.

About WeRide

WeRide is a global leader and a first mover in the autonomous driving industry, as well as the first publicly traded Robotaxi company. The company operates in over 30 cities across 10 countries, holding driverless permits in China, the UAE, Singapore, France and the US. Empowered by the smart, versatile, cost-effective, and highly adaptable WeRide One platform, WeRide provides autonomous driving products and services from L2 to L4, addressing transportation needs in the mobility, logistics, and sanitation industries. WeRide was named to Fortune Magazine’s 2024 “The Future 50” list. For more information, please visit https://www.weride.ai.

