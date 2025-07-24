UTAC Announces Major Global Facility Investments to Support Next-Generation Mobility

UTAC, a global leader in automotive testing and proving grounds, announces a major expansion of its worldwide facilities, reinforcing its commitment to supporting its clients through the new era of electrified, autonomous and sustainable mobility.

Leyland and Millbrook, United Kingdom: Accelerating electrification and driveline innovation

In the United Kingdom, UTAC has further enhanced its Millbrook and Leyland sites to meet growing demand for electrification and driveline innovation.

At Leyland, four additional Electric Drive Unit (EDU) test benches have been installed, with a modular design enabling greater flexibility across diverse customer requirements.

At Millbrook, the team has expanded the Battery testing offer, upgraded Track Control with an enhanced multi-screen capability to further improve safety monitoring, upgrade of engine cell using UTAC USA’s REPS proprietary automation software, adaptation of the Heavy Duty Variable Temperature Emissions Chamber to support new market sectors and completed the renovation of the Concept 1 corporate events venue, providing a refreshed environment for industry clients.

Michigan, United States: A new era for e-motor testing

At the heart of the developments is the transformation of UTAC’s Centennial Building in Michigan, USA. Originally opened in 2004 as an internal combustion engine laboratory, the site has now been fully upgraded into a state-of-the-art automotive electrification testing facility.

Including three newly installed high-speed test cells, capable of testing e-motors up to 25,000 RPM and 800 Nm torque, marking a 25% increase in performance over previous capabilities and a 200% increase compared to its original configuration.

The upgraded facility now offers advanced real-world simulation, with air, oil and glycol temperatures precisely controlled between -40°C and +85°C to recreate all operating conditions a motor may experience on the road. The investment also includes dynamic E-Flow motor technology with patented cooling, and a high-frequency Unico Silicon Carbide (SiC) inverter for maximum efficiency.

The Centennial Building, which now spans 85,000 sq ft, is powered by 5 megawatt (MW) electrical supply. The new high-feature dedicated e-motor cells currently support a long-term programme for a major European OEM, testing what will become its most powerful electric motor to date.

Oued Zem, Morocco: Pioneering durability testing in extreme conditions

At UTAC’s proving ground in Oued Zem, Morocco, endurance testing capabilities have been strengthened with the addition of a new ‘Sun Bench’ – a fully in-house designed and engineered solution. Comprising 700 infrared lamps, each rated at 300 watts, the bench enables highly realistic simulation of extreme solar heat. Its zoned, mobile design allows specific parts of a vehicle to be exposed to intense heat, greatly enhancing the realism and validation accuracy for manufacturers seeking to optimise vehicles for hot climates.

Ivalo, Finland: Year-round spin traction testing capability

Further north, UTAC’s facilities in Ivalo, Finland, have introduced a new customized and fully electric spin traction truck. This strengthens UTAC’s position and delivery capabilities as the first independent European provider to offer spin traction testing in line with North American standards. The new truck enables tyre certification and R&D testing year-round, with indoor and outdoor options year-round across seasons. This offers a unique advantage to manufacturers requiring high-fidelity, regulatory-compliant traction validation for global markets.

Paris, France: Investing in future testing excellence

In France, UTAC continues to invest in its core test and validation infrastructure. A new tyre buffing machine has been installed in June 2025 to enhance tyre preparation for tests, and upgrades are underway at the acoustic tracks, reinforcing UTAC’s leadership in noise, vibration and harshness (NVH) testing and validation.

Commenting on the global programme of investment, Connor McCormack, CEO of UTAC, said: “Innovation, agility and customer service have been the cornerstones of UTAC for over a century. As mobility transitions towards electrification, autonomy and sustainability, we are proud to invest in new capabilities that allow our clients to push the boundaries of technology. Our expanded global offering ensures UTAC remains the trusted partner for today’s industry leaders and tomorrow’s pioneers.”

About UTAC

Since 1924, UTAC has been at the forefront​ of the mobility industry, advancing it towards​ a safer and cleaner future. We provide a large range of services to bring your vehicle to the market. With a global presence and a team of trusted​ experts, UTAC continues to shape the future​ of mobility. We strive to provide agile services​ that help us to fulfil our mission: leading the​ mobility industry to new frontiers.

UTAC provides services in the following areas: tailor-made testing solutions and systems, homologation, certification, regulatory consultancy and expertise, vehicle engineering, training, technical inspection, standardisation, corporate events and festivals for vintage and sports cars.

The Group has test centres and laboratories in France, the United Kingdom, Finland, Morocco and the USA, as well as subsidiaries in China, South Korea, Japan, Romania and Italy.

UTAC employs around 1,300 people across its various locations.