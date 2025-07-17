Venti Technologies Wins Multiple Pinnacle Awards for Innovation and Achievement in Technology

Venti Technologies, a world leader in AI-powered autonomous vehicle

logistics for global supply chain and industrial and logistics yards, won

multiple Pinnacle Awards in Technology at the 2025 Pinnacle Awards. The

Pinnacle Awards recognize individual company innovation and achievement

across a number of categories and industries.

“Venti is the only US company that has operationalized AI-autonomy and the

only company running an operational fleet of AI-powered autonomous vehicles

in full production1. Our AI Trucks have logged more than 600,000 km and

moved over 230,000 containers. With software portability across applications

including ports, airports, factories, warehouses, and railroad sites, we are

helping customers deploy faster, scale more easily, save lives, and reduce

transportation costs,” said Heidi Wyle, PhD, founder & CEO of Venti

Technologies.

“We appreciate the recognition our accomplishments and our technological

innovation have earned us from this year’s Pinnacle Awards. This latest

honor builds upon recent tributes from Fast Company and Forbes Magazine for

innovation as well as Women in Technology and the FIRE Awards, as we aim to

help logistics hubs ease the complexities of the modern supply chain by

using self-driving trucks,” she added.

Venti’s AI truck fleet proves the power of autonomy in global supply chain

logistics. Venti’s fleet has already delivered up to 40% productivity gains,

significantly increasing throughput while maintaining safety and precision

in a live, mixed human-and-robot truck traffic environment. The AI trucks

operate without dedicated lanes or added infrastructure, and integrate

directly into terminal workflows and operating systems, all with

industrial-grade precision of 1 inch (2 cm) positional accuracy. As the

leading pioneer of future goods transportation through autonomy, Venti has

developed solutions that are becoming a de facto component of logistics

environments around the world.

Venti Technologies won a Platinum Pinnacle Award for Best AI-Integrated

Software Solution, and two Diamond Pinnacle Awards in IOT, Robotics and

Automation as well as AI-Enabled Hardware, and as a single company, won the

most Pinnacle Awards in this year’s Technology category.

About Venti Technologies

Venti Technologies is a world leader in autonomous vehicle logistics for

industrial yards and logistics hubs: ports, airports, warehouses, and

factories. Founded in 2018 by a team with strong MIT roots, the company is

pioneering the future of AI-powered transportation for moving goods. Its

highly flexible and industrial-grade precision technology enables rapid

deployment and best-in-class safety and operational efficiency for

customers. For more information, please visit www.ventitech.ai.

About The Pinnacle Awards

The Pinnacle Awards is an annual awards program dedicated to recognizing and

celebrating outstanding achievements across various industries. Its mission

is to honor companies, products, and individuals that have demonstrated

exceptional innovation, creativity, and impact in their fields.