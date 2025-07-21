What You Should Understand About Your Car Keys

Car keys have evolved a lot over time from simple key mechanisms to programmed keys with additional features such as panic buttons. After your wallet and phone, your car keys are probably the object you carry around the most.

Your car keys are also one of the most annoying objects to lose. You never want to get stuck without the ability to open your car doors, or even worse, with someone locked inside.

Understanding more about your car keys can help you prevent something bad from happening to your keys, and help you know how to react when you do need a replacement.

There Are Different Types of Keys

As technology surrounding car security and ignition has changed, keys have also changed, and there are now many different types. Most cars today have remote keys, which have a mechanical key and a transponder fob that allows remote unlocking. Smart keys don’t have physical keys at all, but unlock and start the car using entirely digital technology.

You need to know what type of car key you have before you can get it repaired or replaced. According to the experts at Budget Auto Keys, it’s important that the locksmith you go to can program a new key as well as cut a mechanical key. Otherwise, you’ll lose part of the functionality of your key.

Most older models of cars use only mechanical keys, which are definitely easier to replace, but provide less security for your vehicle.

Electronic Keys Have Batteries That Need Replacing

You know about regular maintenance for your car, but you may not know that your car keys need maintenance as well. Most modern car keys have an electronic component in the fob that is powered by a battery.

The battery allows you to unlock your car remotely and activate other features of your key, such as the panic button that sends out a signal, which helps you find your car. Like all batteries, the battery in your car key loses charge over time. You don’t want to find out your battery is dead when your key suddenly won’t unlock the door.

Experts recommend replacing the battery in your key fob every 3-5 years, which is how long the usual battery life lasts. An experienced car locksmith or key repair shop can do this for you. That way, you won’t get caught by surprise by a key that doesn’t work.

Always Keep a Spare Key Outside of Your Car

The most important thing to understand about car keys is that you must have a spare. Never keep your spare car key inside the car itself. If you keep it inside your car, then it’s useless if your primary key stops working and you’re unable to get into your vehicle.

Knowing What to Expect From Your Car Keys

You don’t want to have to think about your car keys that much, except to wonder where you put them. Like the rest of your car, your keys need some sporadic maintenance, namely changing the battery if you have electronic components.

For emergencies, have the number of a reliable car locksmith who can replace your keys, reprogram electronic keys, and take care of any other problems.