A wide range of guided tours at K 2025 – register now!

During K 2025, from 8 to 15 October in Düsseldorf, visitors will have the
opportunity on several days to take part in thematically focused guided
tours. These tours combine expert knowledge with targeted orientation –
ideal for getting an overview of the latest developments in your specific
field of interest, presented directly at the booths of relevant exhibitors.
Innovative materials & forward-looking design
The Materials & Design tour with renowned designer and materials expert
Chris Lefteri is aimed specifically at creative professionals, product
developers and designers. It takes visitors to exhibitors who are setting
standards with innovative materials, sustainable concepts and new
technologies in the field of materials and industrial design. Chris Lefteri
explains which design trends he considers particularly relevant for the
future – and how functional, sensory and emotional values can be combined in
modern plastic solutions.
Digital solutions, smart processes & sustainable recycling
Greater efficiency, resource conservation and sustainability –
digitalisation is fundamentally changing the plastics industry. Various
themed tours focus on intelligent production processes, the use of
artificial intelligence and innovative recycling solutions. Participants
experience first-hand how companies use digital technologies to achieve
greater transparency, process reliability and sustainability. The tours
include visits to the VDMA’s Power of Plastics Forum and exhibitors
showcasing best practices in the circular economy, smart design and
data-driven processes.
Young Talents Tour: Young talent shows perspectives
The Young Talents Tour is aimed at vocational school student, trainees and
students – and is run by young people from the industry itself. They provide
insights into their training, courses and career paths and show how diverse
and promising the plastics and rubber industry is. The tour visits the Young
Talents Lounge, various exhibitor stands and hands-on activities, among
other things. An inspiring tour – not just for young people.
Tours are offered in both German and English. Participation is free of
charge – detailed information and registration can be found at: Guided tours
at the K 2025 trade fair
K 2025 will be open daily from 10:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. from Wednesday, 8
October to Wednesday, 15 October 2025. A day ticket costs 60 euros, a
three-day ticket 125 euros. School pupils and students pay 20 euros for a
day ticket. Information on tickets | K 2025
About K in Düsseldorf:
In 1952 K was held by Messe Düsseldorf for the first time and runs in a
3-yearly cycle. The latest K in 2022 registered 3,020 exhibitors from 59
countries on over 177,000 m² net exhibition space and 177,486 trade
visitors, 71% of whom came from abroad. Around 3,200 exhibitors from 66
countries will participate in K 2025. For more information go to
www.k-online.com
