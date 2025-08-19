A wide range of guided tours at K 2025 – register now!

During K 2025, from 8 to 15 October in Düsseldorf, visitors will have the

opportunity on several days to take part in thematically focused guided

tours. These tours combine expert knowledge with targeted orientation –

ideal for getting an overview of the latest developments in your specific

field of interest, presented directly at the booths of relevant exhibitors.

Innovative materials & forward-looking design

The Materials & Design tour with renowned designer and materials expert

Chris Lefteri is aimed specifically at creative professionals, product

developers and designers. It takes visitors to exhibitors who are setting

standards with innovative materials, sustainable concepts and new

technologies in the field of materials and industrial design. Chris Lefteri

explains which design trends he considers particularly relevant for the

future – and how functional, sensory and emotional values can be combined in

modern plastic solutions.

Digital solutions, smart processes & sustainable recycling

Greater efficiency, resource conservation and sustainability –

digitalisation is fundamentally changing the plastics industry. Various

themed tours focus on intelligent production processes, the use of

artificial intelligence and innovative recycling solutions. Participants

experience first-hand how companies use digital technologies to achieve

greater transparency, process reliability and sustainability. The tours

include visits to the VDMA’s Power of Plastics Forum and exhibitors

showcasing best practices in the circular economy, smart design and

data-driven processes.

Young Talents Tour: Young talent shows perspectives

The Young Talents Tour is aimed at vocational school student, trainees and

students – and is run by young people from the industry itself. They provide

insights into their training, courses and career paths and show how diverse

and promising the plastics and rubber industry is. The tour visits the Young

Talents Lounge, various exhibitor stands and hands-on activities, among

other things. An inspiring tour – not just for young people.

Tours are offered in both German and English. Participation is free of

charge – detailed information and registration can be found at: Guided tours

at the K 2025 trade fair

K 2025 will be open daily from 10:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. from Wednesday, 8

October to Wednesday, 15 October 2025. A day ticket costs 60 euros, a

three-day ticket 125 euros. School pupils and students pay 20 euros for a

day ticket. Information on tickets | K 2025

About K in Düsseldorf:

In 1952 K was held by Messe Düsseldorf for the first time and runs in a

3-yearly cycle. The latest K in 2022 registered 3,020 exhibitors from 59

countries on over 177,000 m² net exhibition space and 177,486 trade

visitors, 71% of whom came from abroad. Around 3,200 exhibitors from 66

countries will participate in K 2025. For more information go to

www.k-online.com

