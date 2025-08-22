AGC Automotive Europe will present its high-tech glass technologies for the new age of mobility at IAA 2025.

Louvain-la-Neuve, July 22nd 2025 – Under the motto “All-in glass solutions. One Partner”, AGC Automotive Europe will showcase its latest marketable developments at IAA Mobility in Munich from 8 to 12 September. These high-performance glass solutions include projection displays for driver assistance systems, sensor integration, smart glazing and photovoltaic integration.



+ Driver assistance systems: Windshield black-band P-polarized HUD compatible with sunglasses.

+ Charging concepts: Integrated panoramic photovoltaic sunroof (VIPV).

+ Autonomous driving: LiDAR & camera integration behind the windshield

+ Smart glazing solutions: Digital Curtain™ Wonderlite® Dx Black



The highlight at stand B10 in Hall A1 is the ‘Windshield Black-band Polarized HUD’, which will enter series production with a premium brand this year. AGC Automotive will also be represented on the Summit Stage of the IAA Conference in Hall B2. On 10 September, Loïc Tous, R&D Project Manager PV, will give a presentation entitled ‘AGC Solar Roofs: Real Value in Sustainable Mobility.”

A supplier with a full range of products for new mobility.

The AGC group has top class share in the global glass market. With subsidiaries in 15 countries and R&D centers spanning four continents, AGC Automotive has become a trusted partner to many of the world’s leading car manufacturers. At IAA Mobility, AGC Automotive will demonstrate its expertise in various key areas:

Driver assistance systems: The latest generation of head-up displays comes with unrivalled sharpness and contrast.

Windshield black-band P-polarized HUD: This newly developed vehicle information system overcomes the technical limitations of conventional head-up displays, such as ghosting and compatibility issues with polarized sunglasses. It uses a black enamel band across the entire width of the windshield at the lower edge as a projection surface. When used with a P-polarized reflective coating and a P-polarized light source, the system provides an impressively clear, high-contrast display that remains sharp even in difficult lighting conditions. AGC Automotive is presenting this new technology in a cockpit prototype. It will be integrated into a premium brand model to be launched at the end of 2025.

FeelInglass® Reflective Blade for Head-up displays: This hybrid solution combines the best of conventional screens and windshield HUD technologies. A polarized thin glass element that can also be seamlessly integrated from pillar to pillar gives the cockpit a high-quality aesthetic and meets all the necessary safety standards for in-vehicle operation. In-mold encapsulation enables high-quality flush finish, while allowing curved surface for an enhanced and differentiated user experience.

Photovoltaics on the move: The AGC Panorama solar roof is ready for mass production.

Given the growing importance of electromobility and the need to reduce the carbon footprint of the transport sector, solar roofs for cars are becoming increasingly relevant.



AGC Automotive, a pioneer in this field, will present the latest generation of its solar roofs for cars at IAA Mobility 2025. The vehicle-integrated photovoltaic (VIPV) panoramic roof is characterized by two key advantages. Firstly, the use of high-performance back-contact solar cells ensure a higher solar yield, even under challenging conditions such as intense sunlight or partial shading. Secondly, its high-quality, completely black appearance blends seamlessly into the vehicle body, particularly on premium vehicles with tinted side and rear windows, making it aesthetically impressive.



Thanks to its optimized design, AGC Solar Roof enables efficient plug-free charging while driving and when parked in the sun. This offers more convenience, comfort, and peace of mind by reducing the number of charging frequency and more energy self-sufficiency, which is particularly valuable in areas with less charging stations. Further, in regions relying on carbon-intensive grid electricity, vehicles equipped with AGC Solar Roof can significantly reduce CO2 emissions compared to vehicles relying solely on grid charging. On top of providing extra range, the generated electricity can be used for various vehicle functions, such as pre-ventilating the interior for improved comfort or powering surveillance cameras and connectivity systems for improved security.

Finally, AGC panoramic solar roof offers increased headroom and significant weight savings compared to roofs with a conventional roller blind. An optional low-emissivity coating enhances interior comfort and reduces the energy needed for heating and air conditioning.

Wideye® by AGC is paving the way for autonomous driving.

AGC’s in-house startup, Wideye®, offers the market various glass solutions that enable reliable, efficient and aesthetically pleasing sensor integration. At IAA Mobility, the focus will be on three options for LiDAR integration:

1) Glass trim for LiDAR integration in roof: The roof remains an ideal location for optimized perception and wide peripheral view due to higher positioning of the sensor. With various programs already in series production, Wideye has extensive experience of designing glass trims for the integration of LiDAR technology into vehicle roofs.

2) Panoramic all-in-glass roof for LiDAR integration: This unique, rounded roof enables the efficient and reliable integration of LiDAR in a discreet manner. It gives OEM design teams a fresh perspective and paves the way for the seamless integration of LiDAR roofs, solving the many associated challenges.

3) Windshield for sensor integration: This in-vehicle sensor system integrates a LiDAR with a wide field of view and multiple cameras positioned behind the windshield. It offers an attractive design that meets the latest requirements in terms of appearance, performance and reliability.

Comfort redefined: Digital CurtainTM Wonderlite® Dx Black

AGC Automotive’s further development of the Digital Curtain™ smart glazing solution takes passenger comfort to a new level. When applied to side windows, this technology creates a private space. The switchable glass can be switched from opaque black to full transparency at the touch of a button. The segmentation option is particularly impressive, as it allows passengers to adjust their individual comfort zone with even greater precision. For instance, it is possible to darken part of the glazing while leaving another part transparent. While the trade fair demonstration will focus on is application in side windows, ‘Digital Curtain™ Wonderlite® Dx Black’ can also be used for other types of glazing, including panoramic glass roofs. AGC Automotive offers this innovative solution as a complete package, including the Electronic Control Unit (ECU).





Recommended for You