Beyond Discrete – Sensing the Future’ Murata showcases Next-Gen Technologies Driving a Smarter and Greener Future at ele ctronica India 2025

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (TOKYO: 6981) (ISIN: JP3914400001) will showcase its latest innovations at electronica India 2025, being held from September 17-19 at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC). Located at Booth H3E01, right at the entrance of Hall 3, Murata’s exhibit will spotlight innovations aligned with this year’s main theme – ‘Powerplay in Electronics’.

This year, Murata will present its innovations under the theme ‘Beyond Discrete – Sensing the Future,’ highlighting its transformation beyond traditional component manufacturing to a provider of intelligent, integrated solutions. The exhibition will highlight Murata’s strengths in sensing, connectivity, and power technologies, and how these capabilities are enabling smarter, more sustainable systems across key sectors such as mobility, digital infrastructure, and environmental applications. The booth will feature three immersive experience zones: Data Centre, Mobility, and Sensing Solutions.

Data Centre Zone: Powering Scalable and Sustainable Infrastructure

In this zone, Murata will feature a range of high-efficiency power modules and advanced RF switch technologies from pSemi, its semiconductor subsidiary. These solutions are engineered to meet the growing demands of modern digital infrastructure, offering compact, reliable, and sustainable performance to support the expansion of data centres in the AI and 5G era.

Mobility Zone: Accelerating the Shift to Smart Transportation

Murata’s Mobility Zone will present advanced technologies driving the future of intelligent transportation. This includes Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) communication modules to support real-time data exchange, and MEMS sensors for structural monitoring and in-vehicle applications. Visitors will also see 3-row CPD radar systems, underscoring Murata’s commitment to safer, autonomous, and connected mobility.

Sensing Solutions Zone: Building Smarter, Sustainable Ecosystems

The Sensing Solutions Zone will showcase how Murata’s sensing and communication technologies enable smarter environments – from industrial and urban infrastructure to agriculture and healthcare. Highlights include AI-powered video analytics, LoRa-based sensing solutions for agriculture and environmental monitoring, and battery life cycle optimization technologies. The zone also features collaborative solutions developed with global partners such as Toshiba and Renesas, including edge AI voice detection modules, SMD PIR sensors, and compact integrated micro-modules – all designed to bring intelligence, efficiency, and sustainability to real-world applications.

Beyond Discrete – Sensing the Future

Murata’s participation at electronica India 2025 goes beyond a conventional exhibition. It reflects the company’s commitment to transforming passive components into active enablers of intelligent systems. Through live demos and real-world cases, Murata will demonstrate how its sensing and communication technologies empower a future where the physical and digital worlds are seamlessly integrated.

Join us at electronica India 2025

Visit Murata at Booth H3E01, Hall 3 at electronica India 2025 to witness how Murata is redefining what’s possible through innovation, intelligence, and integration. From sustainable mobility to smart infrastructure and beyond, Murata continues to lead the way in delivering solutions that go far ‘Beyond Discrete’ – toward a more connected and intelligent future.

About Murata

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. is a worldwide leader in the design, manufacture and sale of ceramic-based passive electronic components & solutions, communication modules and power supply modules. Murata is committed to the development of advanced electronic materials and leading edge, multi-functional, high-density modules. The company has employees and manufacturing facilities throughout the world.

Murata India plays a strategic role in the company’s global operations, supporting customers across the country with advanced engineering capabilities, local application support, and deep industry partnerships. Through its presence in key Indian technology hubs, Murata India is driving forward the company’s commitment to enabling innovation and sustainable growth in one of the world’s most dynamic markets.

For more information, visit Murata’s website

Murata Electronics (India) Private Limited.

Divya S N, mie.digital.support@murata.com

Recommended for You