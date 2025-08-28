BT Audio 4 Click board from MIKROE provides high-quality wireless audio streaming and data comms over Bluetooth

BT Audio 4 Click is a compact add-on board from MIKROE, the embedded solutions company that dramatically cuts development time by providing innovative hardware and software products based on proven standards. Designed to provide high-quality wireless audio streaming and data communications over Bluetooth in both Classic and LE Audio modes, this Click boardT is based on the IDC777-1, a fully integrated Bluetooth 5.4 module from Cambridge UK-based IOT747, which supports LE Audio Unicast and Auracast, controlled via UART.

Comments Nebojsa Matic, CEO of MIKROE: “This new board, one of 38 different BT/BLE Click boards that we offer, suits applications including home entertainment or professional AV setups, conference calling systems, wireless headphones and speakers, industrial communications and in-car infotainment systems. Hundreds of ready-to-use embedded projects featuring this Click board are available on EmbeddedWiki.”

A recent addition to MIKROE’s 1800-strong mikroBUST-enabled Click board family, BT Audio 4 Click supports multiple Bluetooth profiles such as HFP, A2DP (Sink/Source), AVRCP, SPP, and BLE, and includes both analogue and digital audio interfaces for full headset functionality. It features a PCM interface for digital audio connectivity, a MAX9722A stereo amplifier with a CTIA-compliant 3.5mm jack for headphone output, and an onboard electret microphone for voice input. This Click boardT is ideal for audio-visual systems, teleconferencing equipment, portable audio devices, and industrial or automotive Bluetooth audio applications.

The boards also feature the ClickID function which enables automatic identification by the host system, simplifying use. Devices are fully compatible with the mikroBUST socket and can be used on any host system supporting the mikroBUST standard. They come with the mikroSDK open-source libraries, offering excellent flexibility for evaluation and customization.

Recommended for You