Car Maintenance Tips: How to Keep Your Investment in Prime Condition

On a very fundamental level, a car is merely a mode of transportation getting you from point A to point B. However, is that true for all cars? Not really. Some cars work as long-term investments. The Lexus LFA came out with a $375,000 base price. Today, if we take into account inflation rates, it would cost around $552,825. Yet, it sells for over a million dollars… only if it’s in prime condition.

So, that’s what we’ll be talking about in this blog post. How can you take care of your vehicle so it actually becomes an appreciating asset, or at least fetches the best value possible when it is time to bid farewell?

Why Maintenance Matters

Machines require maintenance; it is really that simple. A better question is why they need regular maintenance, and that’s because small issues can very easily snowball into major ones. Regular car servicing prevents that from happening. Besides, nobody wants to drive or purchase a car that has been neglected.

Weekly Checks You Shouldn’t Skip

A few simple checks can help you catch problems early:

Oil level, make sure it’s between the minimum and maximum marks

Tyre pressure and tread depth

Brake fluid, coolant, and screenwash

Headlights, indicators, and brake lights

Battery terminals (especially in cold weather)

You don’t need to be a mechanic to spot low fluids or a worn tyre. Keeping an eye on these each week can stop minor issues from turning into MOT failures.

Monthly Maintenance You Can Do Yourself

Each month, go one step further. Check your:

Air filter — a clogged one can reduce fuel efficiency

Wiper blades — if they smear, replace them

Belts and hoses — look for cracks or wear

Cabin cleanliness — dirt under pedals or fogged windows can cause distractions

Keep a record of what you check and replace. A digital or physical logbook works well and helps during resale or trade-in.

Annual Servicing — Stick to the Schedule

Whether your manufacturer recommends servicing by mileage or time, stick to it. A car service centre will usually offer two levels:

Interim service : oil and filter change, fluid top-ups, basic inspections

: oil and filter change, fluid top-ups, basic inspections Full service: all of the above, plus brakes, suspension, battery, and full diagnostics

Getting this done before your MOT is ideal. That way, anything that might cause a failure can be handled ahead of time.

Don’t Forget Your Tyres, Fuel, and Brakes

These are the parts that take the biggest beating over time:

Keep tyres inflated to the recommended pressure

Replace them if the tread drops below 3mm (legally it’s 1.6mm)

Use quality fuel and keep your tank at least a quarter full to protect your fuel pump

Replace brake pads before they wear down to metal

All of these improve performance and safety. And they’re essential to pass your MOT.

MOT Prep Made Easy

Most people fail their MOT not because of anything major, but tiny little issues. It is best to take a look at the MOT checklist and ensure everything is in order before taking the test. Clean your car, check your lights, inspect your tyres, and make sure your horn works.

If you do fail, don’t stress it. You can always take another test, and a MOT centre like GVE London even offers them for free.

Conclusion

We believe every car owner should dedicate a certain chunk of their time every week to check up on their vehicle. A little attention each week, proper servicing once or twice a year, and the support of a trusted car servicing centre like GVE London will keep your car running reliably and safely… also keeping its value up!

GVE London also doubles as an MOT centre. So, we can ensure your car is ready to hit the road and perform the test, all under the same roof.

Recommended for You