Dual-Core MCU support added in latest NECTO Studio IDE from MIKROE

World’s first multi-architecture, multi-language IDE also adds new Productivity Hub – copy, paste, build, and run

MIKROE, the embedded solutions company that dramatically cuts development time by providing innovative hardware and software products based on proven standards, has announced that version 7.3.0 of its NECTO Studio IDE (Integrated Development Environment) now supports dual-core MCUs, allowing designers to program and debug each core independently while flashing merged firmware in the background. This enables tasks to be run in parallel, increases power efficiency, and facilitates the creation of complex systems such as real-time control, user interfaces, and AI-based edge devices. Also new in the latest version, NECTO Studio’s Productivity Hub combines powerful AI and automation tools to save time and increase productivity. The Visual Prompt Generator speeds code generation, and custom hardware configurations can be easily managed, reused, and shared using the integrated Custom Board Tool.

Comments Nebojsa Matic, CEO of MIKROE: “Our goal is to deliver the world’s first multi-architecture, multi-language IDE with the best user experience. We are excited to add dual-core support and provide easy, integrated access to AI tools from within NECTO Studio IDE.”

Dual-core support within NECTO Studio v7.3.0 brings: independent Start / Stop / Pause / Restart / Step Over / Step In / Step Out for each core; core-specific disassembly view; run to breakpoints; simultaneous flashing with automatic HEX merging; and Integrated project explorer support for dual-core projects. STM32 dual-core MCUs are currently supported – this will shortly be extended to other vendors and architectures including NXP, Renesas and more in future updates.

The Productivity Hub, included in NECTO Studio for the first time, enables embedded developers to build advanced embedded applications with multiple Click boards in minutes, guided by a simple and intuitive three-step wizard. First, NECTO automatically detects and preselects the setup from an active project. Second, quickly browse and select from over 1800 Click boards™ using the searchable list which can be filtered by category, function, or communication protocol. Third, if required, select a display. Upon completion of the wizard process, NECTO Studio automatically creates a tailored AI prompt for the NECTO Studio AI Code Assistant, which generates working code based on the selections made. Simply copy, paste, build, and run.

A redesigned Custom Board Tool is also fully integrated into the Productivity Hub, providing an easier and more effective way to manage custom hardware configurations.IT enables designers to visually assign mikroBUS™ pin connections, use a custom board in any local project, and to share or publish a custom board for team-collaboration and reuse.

About MIKROE

MIKROE is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of time-saving industry-standard hardware and software solutions.

With unique concepts like Remote Programming/Debugging, One New Product/Day, NECTO Multi-Architectural IDE and most recently, the Embedded Wiki™ platform with more then million ready-for-use projects, MIKROE combines its dev boards, compilers, smart displays, programmers/debuggers and 1800+ Click peripheral boards to dramatically cut development time. mikroBUS™; mikroSDK™; SiBrain™ and DISCON™ are open standards and mikroBUS has been adopted by over 100 leading microcontroller companies and integrated on their development boards.



Editors contact:

Teodora Djuric Nick Foot

Social Media Manager, MIKROE BWW Communications

teodora.djuric@mikroe.com Nick.foot@bwwcomms.com

www.mikroe.com www.bwwcomms.com

+44-1491-636393

