Dynamic Map Platform Expands North American HD Map Coverage to 950,000 Miles

Dynamic Map Platform (DMP), the world’s leading automotive high-definition map and software company, is proud to announce that it has reached a new milestone in North America. DMP has successfully mapped the top four road classes* in North America totaling more than 950,000 miles (1.5M km). Every mile is attributed with the map features required for safe, comfortable automated driving. DMP combines best-in-class coverage with best-in-class accuracy.

Since 2023, DMP’s Mobile Mapping Systems added 400,000 miles of Secondary and other roads in the USA and Canada with precision LiDAR and imagery. Secondary roads are typically funded by state and local authorities and connect cities and small towns to the primary road network. In many North American cities, Secondary roads are often “Mile Roads.”

From this vast repository of “ground truth” data, DMP extracted features such as road edges, lane dividers, crossings, and objects, and then supplemented these observable features with virtual features like turn trajectories, virtual road edges, and light-to-lane assignments. Confident autonomous driving on higher speed, non-divided roads with busy intersections requires precise, complete LiDAR maps to compliment real-time sensors.

“Our exceptional road coverage and accuracy level will serve as a critical foundation for innovation in the automotive industry, especially as artificial intelligence continues to evolve rapidly. Furthermore, we are confident that our global data will contribute significantly to the simulation, planning, and management of critical infrastructure around the world,” said Shuichi Yoshimura, CEO and President of DMP. “We are progressing on our mission to model the Earth.”

“Our expansion in North America underscores our commitment to supporting the global automotive industry with the most accurate, and detailed maps available to contribute to a better user experience,” said Chris Thibodeau, CEO and President of DMP North America. “The ability to confidently operate hands-free driving on a non-divided road with a mere paint line separating oncoming traffic unlocks the vast majority of roads in any country.”

“Another great advantage of DMP’s coverage is that 99% of the 28,000 car dealerships in North America are located within one mile of a DMP-mapped road. Our clients look to DMP to help make their premium ADAS products easy to test drive and confident to use.”

For more information about Dynamic Map Platform and its offerings, please visit dmp-maps.com

*Road class as per OpenStreetMap (osm.org): Motorway, Trunk, Primary, Secondary and links.

ABOUT DYNAMIC MAP PLATFORM

Dynamic Map Platform is the leading geospatial measurement and mapping company supplying HD maps and software for today’s advanced driver assistance systems and tomorrow’s autonomous vehicles. DMP’s purpose is to build a high-precision location-based infrastructure globally as a foundation for a digital society and opening up a new future for autonomous driving and other industries.

Recommended for You