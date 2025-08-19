Experience the Future of In-Vehicle AI at IAA Mobility 2025, September 9–12, 2025, at Messe München

It’s All About Mobility – Six-day mobility festival in Munich – Exhibitor registration opens in July 2024 – Last IAA MOBILITY in 2023 recorded over half a million visitors, as well as internationally renowned exhibitors and figurese

IAA MOBILITY 2025 is heralding a new era with its claim “It’s All About Mobility”, highlighting its position as a global platform for mobility, sustainability and technological innovations. From 9 to 14 September, Munich will once again be the epicenter of this international event. It will offer a variety of different event formats, and the city will play an active role.

The shift from a conventional automotive fair to a comprehensive mobility platform is reflected in the broad range of topics, from innovative vehicle technologies and infrastructure solutions to software developments and new mobility trends. The new claim illustrates the event’s expanded focus, which has covered mobility in all its facets since its transformation in 2021.

By focusing more on future solutions like electrical cars, autonomous driving, and innovative traffic concepts, IAA MOBILITY is underlining its promise to be a leader in shaping the mobility of the future. This reflects the strategic transition from the International Automotive Exhibition to a cohesive mobility platform.

“After the great success of IAA MOBILITY 2023, we are continuing on our journey as a leading global platform for mobility, sustainability, and tech. With the claim ‘It’s All About Mobility’, Munich will once again become a global showcase for mobility innovations in September of 2025. We warmly invite everyone to be a part of this trailblazing event and to join us in shaping the future of mobility,” says Hildegard Müller, President of the Verband der Automobilindustrie (VDA).

“Our thanks go to the State of Bavaria and the City of Munich for their ongoing support and hospitality, which enable us to host this significant event here,” continued Hildegard Müller, who also thanked Messe München for the good collaboration and partnership.

“Bavaria is car country and a high-tech hub. IAA MOBILITY has established itself in Munich as an international hot spot for future technology in the fields of mobility and sustainability. We have to take a creative approach to mobility in a way that is open to technology and without inhibition. The automotive sector is integral to the Free State of Bavaria, which is why we support IAA to the best of our ability. The 2025 exhibition in Munich underlines Bavaria’s international significance as an automotive hub and driver of innovation in Germany. IAA MOBILITY and Bavaria are a perfect match,” says Bavarian Minister President, Dr. Markus Söder.

“The LMU and TU in Munich are among the top universities in the country, and produce all manner of tech experts. This is why I’m so pleased for IAA MOBILITY 2025 will once again be introducing pioneering innovations to a global audience in Munich. IAA MOBILITY facilitates the transfer of knowledge and experience across technologies and sectors, thereby helping to create the mobility of the future,” says Dieter Reiter, Mayor of Munich.

“The third IAA MOBILITY in Munich is once again illustrating Bavaria’s role as a key player in electro-mobility, autonomous driving, and alternative engine technology,” says Hubert Aiwanger, Bavarian Minister of Economic Affairs. “Bavaria can rightly claim that innovation and technology go hand in hand here. We are shaping the future of mobility in every aspect, as we offer innovation programs, funding, and comprehensive support for companies and start-ups in the field of sustainable mobility. We also link these together and with research institutes, political decision-makers, and other figures in the mobility industry.”

“In 2021 and 2023, IAA MOBILITY proved itself as a new, unique format with the two venues at the Munich exhibition grounds and downtown. Its continued success in front of an international trade audience confirms Munich’s importance as the leader in mobility,” say Stefan Rummel and Dr. Reinhard Pfeiffer, CEOs of Messe München. “We’re proud to host this exciting event where visitors can experience and help shape the mobility of the future. Messe München, the state capital, and the Free State of Bavaria are all experienced at successfully organizing dynamic and international events of this scope. We’re looking forward to IAA 2025!”

Exhibitor registration begins July 2024

Interested companies can start signing up for IAA MOBILITY 2025 in July. Further information on the event and opportunities for participation will be announced in the coming months. Contact mobility@iaa.de if you are interested.

IAA MOBILITY 2023 in Munich was a success

IAA MOBILITY 2023 in Munich impressively confirmed the event’s position as a leading global platform for mobility. Over half a million visitors, 30% of whom came from 109 countries, came to the event in downtown Munich and at the exhibition grounds in Riem. It drew 750 exhibitors from 38 countries who presented over 300 world premieres and innovations. The considerably international nature of the event was reflected in the number of accredited journalists: Over 3,700 media representatives from 82 countries reported on the convention, marking a 70% increase from the first IAA MOBILITY in 2021.

The IAA Conference provided exclusive insight into the future of mobility with over 500 top speakers from the mobility and technology sectors. Guests included renowned industry leaders as well as major international names like Oscar-winning actress Natalie Portman. The opening address by Chancellor Olaf Scholz emphasized the importance of an event that saw numerous politicians, ambassadors, and ministers from around the world in attendance.

