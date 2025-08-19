Global support drives Automechanika Shanghai to set new records

With a record 7,000 exhibitors filling all 15 halls for the first time, Automechanika Shanghai is expected to break previous attendance records. Visitors to the show will find exhibits in every corner of the 383,000 square meter Shanghai National Exhibition and Convention Centre from 26 to 29 November 2025. Ms Fiona Chiew, General Manager of Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd, says “Automechanika Shanghai has grown to become one of the most influential platforms in the automotive industry for exploring collaboration on a global scale and showcasing innovative technological advancement”. In 2024 attendees came from nearly every country and region in the world, achieving record-breaking levels of exhibitor and visitor participation. They are drawn by opportunities for marketing, information exchange and being at the cutting edge of new market trends and technologies, with the 2025 focus being on sustainability, according to the organizers.

Automotive Industries (AI) asked Ms Chiew how Automechanika Shanghai fosters deeper integration and development of the global industry. Chiew: As one of the most influential international trade fairs in the automotive industry, it is always a positive sign to see such international participation with the show in November expecting exhibitors and visitors from over 180 countries and regions. It is this wide convergence of the industry that brings innovation, transformation, and sustainability to life, reflecting global trends through product exhibitions, as well as over 90 conferences, and activities like training and workshops. From this perspective, global collaboration and exchange is deeply integrated across the show. For instance, the “Global Collective” is one such event that focuses on cross-border investment discussions among enterprises, government agencies, and industry associations, highlighting our role as a gateway between the Chinese market and the rest of the world.

AI: What sectors have been expanded in Shanghai?

Chiew: With the automotive industry rapidly transforming, it is leading to upgrades and expansions in several product groups. In the Parts & Components sector, many products are becoming compatible with new energy vehicles.

With this in mind, we are increasing the size of the New Energy & Connectivity sector by 50%.

The rise of digitalization has also driven a 50% expansion in the Digital Solutions & Services zone, which embraces the integration of applications that improve efficiency and reduce costs in the aftermarket.

We have also noticed a greater response from the commercial vehicle sector as transportation networks and logistics continue to grow and expect more offerings on display across the value chain, from parts and components to aftermarket services. Additionally, the Tires & Wheels sector will double in size, incorporating more intelligent and EV solutions to align with these trends.

AI: How much focus is there on new energy vehicles?

Chiew: Over half of our exhibitors across the show will offer new energy vehicle related solutions and products.

A hotspot will be the New Energy & Connectivity sector, which will cover 39,000 sqm of exhibition space – a 50% increase on last year, and will include solutions such as battery, motor and electric control systems, as well as charging, swapping, and energy storage technologies.

This includes a focus on hydrogen fuel cells, connected and assisted driving systems, intelligent chassis, and thermal management.

AI: Is the rise of connected and increasingly computerized vehicles reflected in the show?

Chiew: Both these trends prevail across the show. As previously mentioned, the New Energy & Connectivity sector will double in terms of space with many exhibitors displaying the latest connected and intelligent solutions on the market.

Innovation4Mobility will be another dedicated area showcasing cutting-edge innovations and future developments, as well as a Start-up Zone.

Here, soon-to-be-commercialized products, including connectivity applications, assisted driving solutions, smart cockpits, and intelligent sunroofs will be showcased.

The Innovation4Mobility forum will feature over 30 presentations on automotive AI applications, robotics, and big data models. Elsewhere, a two-day technology seminar will highlight breakthroughs in central electric control systems, assisted driving technologies, and tire advancements.

AI: What about the basics, such as tires, wheels, and body parts? Chiew: Of course, we are witnessing product upgrades throughout each sector of the show. Parts & Components is a key highlight demonstrating how exhibitors are evolving their product lines with the growing influence of new energy and intelligent applications for modern vehicles. Spanning nearly six halls, companies will present upgrades in efficiency, design, and materials, with an increasing focus on new energy vehicle solutions.

Developments in body parts reflected at the show include lightweight and reinforced materials alongside intelligent chassis technologies. The growing participation of leading brands highlights this sector’s importance.

For example, key returning brands include Aisin, Bosch, Continental, SAIC Motor, Stellantis, Toyota Boshoku , ZF, and others, while BMTS Technology, FAW Foundry & Forging, FFT, Garrett, Guangxi Auto, Miba, Nidec, Tianrun and Yuchai Parts join the exhibition for the first time.

The Tires & Wheels sector has expanded by half, with over 250 exhibitors confirming their participation. There will be an emphasis on lightweight designs, sustainability, and EV-specific products to meet the evolving needs of modern vehicles. Leading manufacturers debuting this year include Dongfeng Wheel, TANFEI, and Wheelegend, will showcase cutting-edge forged, flow-formed, and carbon fiber-reinforced wheels.

AI: Is internal combustion technology still represented?

Chiew: Yes, we have ensured that internal combustion technology is still very much represented in the show. While combustion engines remain prevalent on roads worldwide, the focus has shifted towards enhancing fuel efficiency, performance, and digitalization to maintain their market relevance.

For example, the show features intelligent powertrain and thermal management technologies used in traditional fuel engines. We remain active in advancing and innovating conventional engine technologies.

AI: Will there be a commercial vehicle focus?

Chiew: Fleets and logistics are a key focus area for us. Driven by growing demand for improved road infrastructure and more efficient goods transportation, over 60 percent of exhibitors will present a wide range of products and solutions throughout the value chain for commercial vehicles, within Parts & Components, Diagnostics & Repair / Body & Paint, and Tires & Wheels.

This year, we will also see new exhibitors from commercial vehicle manufacturers like FAW Foundry & Forging, Guangxi Auto (Wuling), and Yuchai, presenting their auto parts products and aftermarket services.

Concerning repair and maintenance, returning exhibitors like Tech from the USA will offer tire repair products and TPMS diagnostic tools, while Bright from Italy will feature wheel balancers and vehicle lift solutions. Additionally, Chinese companies Launch and Autel will present advanced diagnostics solutions covering commercial vehicles.

AI: What fringe events and conferences run during the show? Chiew: With over 90 events featuring more than 400 distinguished speakers, our fringe program aims to empower industry professionals and advocates for overseas cooperation, offering tools for global expansion and business development.

Some highlights include:

The CEO Summit under the International Automotive Industry Conference 2025 Presented by Automechanika Shanghai will introduce a new format, uniting global leaders to discuss the future of automotive development. Following the summit, a networking session will provide an excellent platform for idea exchange and connections among decision-makers.

The Automotive Aftermarket Summit 2025 will bring together global professionals to enhance the connections between China and worldwide markets, explore solutions and industry trends, and to foster collaboration for sustainable growth in the automotive aftermarket.

The Talent Development Series provides academic training and helps companies connect with top talent to drive industry growth. Featured in the series is the Elite Pathway, talent presentations, a university innovation showcase, and technical training.

The Automechanika Shanghai Technology Seminar Series will debut with global experts discussing electric drive systems, thermal management, autonomous driving, intelligent chassis, new materials, and tire technology.

The Global Collective will cover investment strategies and expansion tools, providing insights into high growth automotive markets such as Southeast Asia and South America.

Industrial visits also return, offering tours of Yangtze River Delta manufacturing hubs, to give participants first-hand insights into advancements in future mobility technology.

Additionally, the Innovation4Mobility platform highlights technological advancements through presentations and showcases; the Green Repair Zone emphasizes the new energy aftermarket with workshops on upgrades and repair training, while the Customizing & Tech Area presents the latest customized vehicle models, simulator racing contests, and opportunities to share driving culture.

Recommended for You