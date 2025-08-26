Industry-standard switching and sensor simulation systems from Pickering Interfaces on show at Productronica India

Pickering Interfaces will showcase its range of industry-standard modular signal switching and simulation products for electronic test and verification, including fault insertion and sensor simulation modules for Hardware-in-the-Loop (HIL) simulation, on stand H3.B47 at Productronica India, which will take place from September 17-19, 2025 at Bangalore International Exhibition Centre, Bengaluru, India.

Productronica India is part of the Productronica exhibitions held worldwide, including Germany and China. Founded in 2000, Productronica India is a key event for electronics engineers, focusing on advancements in PCB manufacturing, semiconductors, automation, and testing. It provides a platform to explore the latest tools, technologies, and solutions shaping electronics development and production, while offering opportunities to connect with industry experts and peers.

“At Pickering, we recognize the unique testing challenges engineers face, from reliability to harsh conditions,” said Steve Edwards, Head of Product Management. “Our modular systems, built on open standards, ensure long-term availability, reduce development time, and accelerate time-to-market, providing adaptable COTS solutions for current and future needs.”

Pickering will showcase their BMS (Battery Management System) Hardware-in-the-Loop test demo on stand H3.B47 at the Productronica India Bangalore. The demo includes the following Pickering products:

PXI battery simulator module – to simulate batteries in a stacked architecture

PXI fault insertion module – to simulate cell shorts and broken wires

High power, high voltage and high current PXI switching modules

Modules are housed in an LXI chassis with supporting cables and connectors

In addition to its BMS test demo, the company will also highlight the following PXI signal switching and sensor simulation products:

Switching products, including high-voltage and high-density matrices and multiplexers

Sensor simulation products, including programmable precision resistors, RTD, thermocouples and LVDT/RVDT/resolver modules

Analog output/current loop simulator for industrial automation

2- and 4-slot LXI/USB modular chassis, fully compliant with LXI standard 1.4, which allows 3U PXI switching & simulation modules to be controlled via USB or in an Ethernet LXI environment

Microwave Switch Design Tool – a free online resource enabling engineers to easily design, simulate, and model PXI and LXI microwave switching systems

Supporting products, including cables and connectors, as well as their eBIRST diagnostic test tools

Pickering Group’s relay division, Pickering Electronics, will also be on the stand, highlighting its range of high-voltage (HV) reed relays, including its Series 219 surface-mount reed relay and its single-in-line Series 104 and Series 63 reed relays offering up to 20kV standoff voltage.

Pickering Interfaces stands behind its manufactured products with a standard three-year warranty and guaranteed long-term product support. Pricing, availability and contact information are supplied on its website at: www.pickeringtest.com

About Pickering Interfaces

Pickering Interfaces designs and manufactures modular signal switching and simulation for use in electronic test and verification. We offer the industry’s most extensive range of switching and simulation products for PXI, LXI, and PCI applications. We also provide cable and connector solutions, diagnostic test tools, and application software and drivers created by our in-house software team to support these products. Pickering’s products are specified in test systems installed worldwide and have a reputation for providing excellent reliability and value. Pickering Interfaces operates globally with direct operations in the US, UK, Germany, Sweden, France, the Czech Republic, and China, together with additional representation in countries throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. We serve all electronics industries, including automotive, aerospace & defense, energy, industrial, communications, medical, and semiconductor. For more information on signal switching and simulation products or sales contacts, please visit www.pickeringtest.com.

Press contact:

Kimberly Otte

+1 978-455-0376

kim.otte@pickeringtest.com

Or agency:

Mark Gradwell, BWW Communications

+44 7575 318 681

mark.gradwell@bwwcomms.com

