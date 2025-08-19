Intelligent steering wheel solutions from Marquardt

Steering wheels for cars and commercial vehicles have long since evolved into multifunctional control units. Trends such as autonomous driving and increasing automation are placing ever higher demands on intelligent steering wheel technologies. Marquardt has therefore expanded its range of integrated, interconnected steering wheel systems. In addition to ergonomic rockers, compact switches, and smart solutions for heating and lighting, the modular product portfolio also includes a Hands-on Wheel Detection (HOWD) for autonomous and semi-autonomous driving functions. The electronic control unit (ECU) serves as an integrative interface that combines and monitors all functions.

Marquardt is a development partner to manufacturers and Tier 1 steering wheel suppliers, developing future-proof systems that combine control, sensor technology, and user interaction. The mechatronics expert benefits from decades of experience in vehicle control at the interface between humans and machines (HMI). Marquardt’s modular platform enables brand-specific adaptation to different manufacturers and vehicle classes, equipment variants, and regions, and offers tailor-made, seamlessly integrated, and scalable solutions for smart steering wheels. The development of intelligent steering wheel solutions is driven by growing demand for intuitive interfaces and trends toward closed surface, sensor technology, and haptic feedback. In addition, there are strict regulations for driver assistance systems.

Capacitive sensors control HOWD and steering wheel heating

Although driver assistance systems are achieving ever higher levels of automation, they do not relieve the driver of responsibility: at least in semi-automated driving (SAE levels 2 and 3), the driver must be ready to take control of the vehicle at any time. To monitor this and increase the safety of driver assistance systems, Marquardt has developed Hands-on Wheel Detection (HOWD). Marquardt’s electronic control unit receives, processes, and evaluates signals from capacitive sensors in different areas of the steering wheel. The signals tell the vehicle whether the driver has their hands on the steering wheel. HOWD also works when the intelligent steering wheel heating, which also responds to touch, is active. It regulates the temperature automatically as soon as the driver touches the steering wheel. Sensors measure changes in electrical capacity.

Lighting, steering wheel switches, and paddle shifters

In addition to hand detection and heating, Marquardt’s steering wheel system platform includes other components such as lighting, shift paddles, and steering wheel switches. The lighting elements improve visibility and usability, for example by providing visual feedback for driving modes and other functions. Marquardt is also working on further innovative lighting ideas. Dynamic light strips and illuminated logos will soon be ready for series production – enhancing the driving experience and literally making the brand shine.

The compact, user- and model-specific configurable steering wheel switches can be used to control standard functions (volume, speed) or even answer phone calls. Marquardt offers solutions with different technologies depending on the surface in question: While touch and active haptics with and without force sensing dominate for completely closed surfaces, passive haptics (mechanical switches) or touch are used for steering wheel switches without a closed surface. Ergonomic shift paddles are also part of the steering wheel system platform. They can be adapted in terms of color and material and, thanks to their compact design and low installation depth, can be easily integrated into confined spaces.

Control unit synchronizes all steering wheel functions

The heart of the system platform is Marquardt’s electronic control unit (ECU). It continuously synchronizes and monitors all steering wheel functions and ensures that the various control elements in the network work together seamlessly. The integration of heating and hand detection into the ECU eliminates the need for separate modules and complex wiring, thereby reducing system complexity. Depending on the OEM’s requirements, Marquardt’s ECU can be certified up to the highest safety level (ASIL D). This guarantees the reliability of the system and the safety of the vehicle.

Recommended for You