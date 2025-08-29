K 2025 INTRODUCES AI CHATBOT “K ASSISTANT”

K, The Worlds No. 1 Trade Fair for Plastics & Rubber, now offers the AI-supported chatbot K Assistant, a virtual companion that provides exhibitors and visitors with targeted information around the clock individually, multilingually and intelligently. K will take place from October 8 15, 2025 at the fairgrounds in Dseldorf, Germany.

K Assistant is available to assist at www.k-online.com

. Whether information on hall plans, exhibitor product offers, the supporting program or services, the chatbot ensures that K participants are perfectly prepared for an optimal trade fair experience.

With K Assistant, we are offering an innovative service that enables visitors and exhibitors to plan their trade fair visit even more efficiently. Digital tools such as the chatbot are an important step towards offering our customers modern and user-friendly support, explains Thomas Franken, Director K at Messe Dseldorf.

More than just a chat what the K Assistant can do:

-Available 24/7: The AI chatbot is available to users at any time of the day or night, ensuring maximum planning freedom.

-Intelligent answers instead of mere search results: The K Assistant thinks for itself it analyses questions in context and provides structured, precise information instead of long lists of hits.

-Language diversity for global target groups: Visitors and exhibitors from all over the world benefit from the multilingualism of the system, which communicates in numerous languages.

About K in Dseldorf:

The first staging of K was in 1952 by Messe Dseldorf and is held in a 3-year cycle. The last K in 2022 registered 3,020 exhibitors from 59 countries on over 177,000 square meters of net exhibition space and 177,486 trade visitors, with 71% of the visitors coming from abroad. www.k-online.com

