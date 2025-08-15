New high voltage programmable resistor modules from Pickering provide a simple solution for applications requiring voltage handling up to 1.2kV 

PXI/PXIe simulation module offers a unique combination of high voltage capability, channel flexibility & broad resistance range

Pickering Interfaces, the leading supplier of modular signal switching and simulation solutions for use in electronic test and verification, has announced a new family of high voltage programmable resistor modules in a compact single-slot PXI and PXIe form factor, model 40-230 (PXI) and 42-230 (PXIe), providing a simple solution for applications requiring voltage handling up to 1.2kV. Part of Pickering’s expanding range of programmable resistor modules, the new module is available in 70 standard builds, including four single-channel builds that offer a wide variety of resistance ranges and resolution capabilities, playing a pivotal role in simulating real-world resistive loads and fault conditions for high-voltage DUTs (devices-under-test) across automotive, aerospace, and energy sectors.

The 40/42-230 high voltage programmable resistor module plays a critical role in simulating real-world resistive loads and fault conditions for high-voltage DUTs such as EV (electric vehicle) power inverters, BMSs (battery management systems), and some aerospace components. Engineers can utilize these modules for critical tasks, including voltage isolation check testing, which ensures the safe functionality of high-voltage systems and compliance with safety standards such as ISO 6469 and IEC 60664.

The module allows engineers to emulate resistance sensor values, such as those from thermistors and RTDs, in high-voltage environments, enabling safe testing without needing the actual sensor hardware. For added test coverage, when used in the HIL (hardware-in-the-loop) simulation testing of ECUs (electronic control units), each channel of the 40/42-230 can be set to short and open circuit conditions to verify the controller’s response to a faulty sensor or connection.

“Building on Pickering’s ongoing investment in sensor and battery simulation, this new range is one of a few PXI or PXIe modules that can handle voltages up to 1.2 kV, making it suitable for high-voltage environments like EVs, aerospace, or power electronics test benches,” said Stephen Jenkins, Simulation Product Manager at Pickering. “With the proliferation of high-voltage systems, engineers face significant challenges ensuring that high-voltage subsystems can safely function alongside low-voltage electronics. This module serves as an invaluable tool in meeting such demands.”

With up to four channels available from a single slot, the module offers multi-channel flexibility and a wide resistance range—from 1Ω to 76.8MΩ—in a compact single-slot PXI or PXIe form factor, as well as resistance resolution down to 0.125Ω. The module’s hardware interlock and simulation features ensure safety and facilitate diagnostics. Key applications range from high-voltage test environments, including automotive EV and aerospace systems, to applications requiring rapid reconfiguration of resistance, or test systems with limited PXI slots (requiring multi-channel modules)—as well as HIL simulation platforms needing fault insertion.

The 40/42-230 is available in 70 standard builds, including four single-channel builds that suit the most common configurations:

Narrow resistance range version, available in 2 or 4 channel variants.

Medium resistance range version, available in 1 or 2 channel variants.

Wide resistance range version, available in 1-channel variants.

Software control is simplified by using resistor value calls. The module calculates the resistance setting closest to the requested value and sets that value. The user can then interrogate the module to find the actual setting used. To help ensure long-term accuracy, an optional cable assembly may be attached to the module in place of the DUT, enabling simple calibration using a DMM (digital multimeter) to verify the resistor channels.

The 40/42-230 high-voltage modules are fitted with a hardware interlock, which provides greater safety than typical software protection. When activated, the interlock will return all relays to their default unpowered state (assuming the switches are fully functional) and provide error notification via the software interface. The interlock feature can be daisy-chained between additional hardware interlock-enabled modules, allowing one signal to disable multiple cards.

Drivers are supplied for Windows and—unlike many competitors—Linux and real-time operating systems. All standard products manufactured by Pickering Interfaces include a three-year warranty and guaranteed long-term product support. For pricing, availability, and contact information, please visit: www.pickeringtest.com

