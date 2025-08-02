New Marquardt Concept Car “The Centum” User-focused overall concept for tomorrow’s mobility

High-tech solutions, ease of use, and safety in harmony

Intelligent access systems and AI-based person recognition

Dynamic line lighting for vehicle communication

Feel-good cockpit with augmented reality for autonomous driving

Reinforcing the value of haptic controls

In the year of its centenary, Marquardt is writing the next chapter in its history of innovation: in its new concept car, “The Centum,” the mechatronics specialist combines groundbreaking high-tech solutions with elegant design, focusing entirely on the user, their well-being, and their safety. The visionary mobility concept includes AI-based access and intuitive operating systems, communication between the vehicle, the driver, and the outside world via dynamic lighting, and augmented reality applications for autonomous driving mode.

“With ‘The Centum,’ we are demonstrating what is already possible today when we consistently combine technology, design, and user orientation and translate them into a coherent overall system,” says Björn Twiehaus, Chief Executive Officer of the Marquardt Group. “Our new concept car symbolizes what defines us as a company: a passion for technology, the courage to innovate, and confidence in the future.”

Driving authorization: technology that thinks for itself

The user experience with The Centum begins even before the first touch: as you approach the concept car, the outer shell of the door handle automatically folds inwards, allowing the vehicle to be opened via the recessed handle. The intelligent door is based on Marquardt’s keyless PnD3 access authorization system via smartphone. In addition, the access system can be linked to the data from the built-in cameras; this allows the system to recognize whether an authorized person is reaching for the door or, for example, is carrying bags with both hands, so that the tailgate opens automatically.

Car sharing via digital ticket – convenient opening with kick sensor

Using an app developed in-house by Marquardt, various car-sharing application scenarios can also be demonstrated at Centum: Specific permissions can be assigned to another user by the vehicle owner via a digital ticket or revoked again – and all this is cyber-secure in accordance with the Car Connectivity Consortium Standard (CCC).

The kick sensor in the rear of the Centum is also part of the PnD3 access authorization system. Using UWB antennas, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, the sensor detects the foot movements of authorized persons. This allows the trunk of a vehicle to be opened without contact, and luggage or shopping bags can be loaded directly without having to be set down first.

Intelligent external communication for autonomous driving

“Autonomous vehicles must be able to communicate with their surroundings – even without a visible driver,” says Felix Hake, Head of Innovation. Marquardt’s developers have therefore integrated a dynamic line light into the Centum’s bodywork to provide information about the driving mode. When it lights up, passers-by can see whether the vehicle is driving itself or being steered. “This allows the vehicle to signal danger to approaching pedestrians or cyclists,” explains Felix Hake.

The cockpit: a triad of design, high-tech, and usability

In the Centum cockpit, Marquardt combines exclusive materials such as real glass, natural stone, and turquoise-colored Kort fabric with selected high-tech functions. The haptic controls have been upgraded. “In our view, touchscreens alone are not enough, as they have been proven to distract drivers too much, endanger safety, and often lead to accidents,” explains Felix Hake. The Marquardt developers have therefore fitted four switches to the central display, which can be used to control various functions safely. Unlike conventional switches, however, no cables, plugs or power are required: instead, the selected function is read by a sensor. This makes the functional design elements very easy to integrate and reduces development costs.

Seat adjustment switch with intuitive operating logic

Simple, intuitive operating logic – that was also the maxim behind the development of the seat adjustment switch in the Centum. The result: a round, stylish rotary control on the side of the driver’s seat, reminiscent of the mechanical controls that used to be the norm. The seat backrest is moved forward and backward by simply turning the knob, and the seat position is changed by pressing lightly in the desired direction. Thanks to force sensors and active haptics, the user also receives haptic feedback, which improves comfort and safety. “With our seat adjustment switch, all desired positions can be controlled very intuitively with just one control element. The advantage for manufacturers here is not least improved cost efficiency,” emphasizes Felix Hake.

Steering wheel: Take control with the wow factor – sit back and relax with “Marqi”

The futuristic steering wheel conveys a noticeable added value and experience factor from the very first touch: the steering wheel switches are made of elegant crystal glass; mechanical paddles are wirelessly attached to the glass elements, similar to those on the central display. Those who prefer to sit back and relax can talk to “Marqi,” the AI voice assistant integrated into the steering wheel with cloud connectivity. It not only controls functions such as vehicle lighting and air conditioning, but also answers questions and makes recommendations.

Center console: eye-catching and augmented reality interface

A highlight of the Centum’s interior is the center console with a real stone surface and a unique crystal glass rotary controller. Control symbols are integrated into the natural stone, ensuring quick access to important functions. With its faceted surface, the crystal glass rotary controller combines exclusive aesthetics with intuitive functionality. The intelligent control element provides haptic feedback by making different resistances or end positions noticeable. In driving mode, for example, functions such as the air conditioning or air vents can be controlled via the rotary controller.

In autonomous driving mode, the rotary controller can be used as a control element for augmented reality glasses. Multimedia or apps appear directly in the user’s field of vision and can be selected and operated with ease. This transforms Marquardt’s new concept car into a digital experience space: The Centum offers a glimpse of the autonomous vehicle of the future, which will offer completely new forms of use – from a mobile office to a relaxation zone.

Press Photos:

Marquardt-Press-The-Centum: Overall concept for the mobility of tomorrow: The Marquardt concept car “The Centum.”

Marquardt-Press-The-Centum-PnD3: Using an app developed in-house by Marquardt, various car-sharing application scenarios can also be demonstrated on the Centum.

Press Photos:

Marquardt-Press-The-Centum-Cockpit: Exclusive materials such as real glass, natural stone, and turquoise-colored Kort fabric combined with selected high-tech functions: In the cockpit of the Centum, Marquardt brings the future of electric, connected, and autonomous mobility to life.

Marquardt-Press-The-Centum-Touchscreen: Enhancing haptic controls: Marquardt has fitted four switches to the Centum’s central display, allowing various functions to be controlled safely.

Press Photos:

Marquardt-Press-The-Centum-Mittelkonsole: The center console of the Centum: natural stone surface with integrated control symbols and a crystal glass rotary control.

Marquardt-Press-The-Centum-Augmented-Reality: In combination with augmented reality glasses, the Marquardt concept car “The Centum” becomes a digital experience space.



About Marquardt

Founded in 1925 and headquartered in Rietheim-Weilheim, Germany, Marquardt is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of mechatronic switch and control systems. The mechatronics specialist’s products—including control components, vehicle access, driving authorization, and battery management systems for electric vehicles—are used by many well-known customers in the automotive industry. Marquardt systems can also be found in household appliances, industrial applications, and power tools. The company has around 9,700 employees at 21 locations on four continents worldwide. Sales in fiscal year 2024 amounted to around 1.35 billion euros. Marquardt invests around ten percent of its sales in research and development every year.

Further press information and images are available at: www.marquardt.com/newsroom

Visit our social media channels:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/marquardt-group/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/marquardt_group/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Marquardt.Group/