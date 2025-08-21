PPG recognized in Newsweek’s America’s Greatest Companies 2025 list

PPG has been named to Newsweek magazine’s inaugural America’s Greatest Companies 2025 list. The list recognizes 650 U.S. companies that are operating at the highest caliber when it comes to business performance.

“PPG prides itself on its workplace culture, operational excellence and financial stability, which is why we’re honored to be included among the greatest American companies,” said Bryan Iams, PPG vice president and chief communications officer. “As a leading manufacturer of paints, coatings and specialty products, we work to ensure that we’re leveraging the strengths of our 45,000 employees to deliver innovative, industry-leading solutions to our customers as we continue to protect and beautify the world.”

Newsweek’s America’s Greatest Companies 2025 recognizes the nation’s leading corporations through an in-depth analysis of their performance across four key pillars of excellence: financial strength and market performance, dedication to the American workforce, track record of innovation, and commitment to environmental sustainability and corporate ethics. Companies must be listed on a U.S. exchange, have their main office in the U.S., and report revenue exceeding $75 million in 2024.

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLDR

At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and specialty materials that our customers have trusted for more than 140 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers’ biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 70 countries and reported net sales of $15.8 billion in 2024. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

