Samsara Kicks Off Multi-City Safety Summit, Leading the Conversation Around AI-Powered Safety

Samsara Inc. (“Samsara”) (NYSE: IOT), the pioneer of the Connected OperationsR Platform, today announced the launch of its Safety Summit Series, kicking off August 28, 2025, in Philadelphia and touring throughout North America. The multi-city roadshow will bring together industry leaders, customers, and partners to explore the future of AI-powered safety across physical operations organizations.

Amy Wilson, Director of DOT and Fleet Compliance at NexTier and featured speaker at Samsara’s previous Dallas-area summit, offers a glimpse into the valuable discussions and real-world applications attendees can expect from the upcoming events: “It’s one thing to see new fleet safety technology in action, but it’s even more valuable to sit down with other leaders and hear how they’re implementing it across complex organizations and overcoming similar challenges,” said Wilson. “It’s not just about streamlining processes; it’s about building a proactive safety culture based on real-world data.”

Summit Agenda Focused on AI, Automation, and Building a Proactive Safety Culture

Partners, including American Trucking Associations, Together for Safer Roads, and leading insurance broker Marsh, will join select Samsara customers to discuss ways to navigate complex regulatory landscapes, optimize insurance strategies, and discuss emerging trends to build safer, more resilient, and more profitable fleet operations.

The 12-stop U.S. and Canadian tour will demonstrate how cutting-edge AI and automation can help attendees:

Predict and Reduce Risks: Learn how to reduce real-time crash risk with AI-powered cameras and Weather Intelligence.

Improve Driver Retention: Discover how automated safety coaching and training can help managers triage safety events and celebrate safe driving through recognition and rewards.

Protect Your Team: Explore tools like automatic check-ins, one-click SOS, and enhanced privacy settings to keep teams safe.

“Frontline workers face daily, escalating risks, from dangerous driving conditions to on-the-job injuries – with driving ranked among the top 10 most dangerous jobs in the U.S.,” said Johan Land, SVP of Product and Engineering at Samsara. “These summits will feature real-world use cases of organizations harnessing data and automation powered by Samsara to ensure every driver and frontline worker gets home safely.”

Summit Dates, Locations, and Registration Details

The Safety Summit will tour the following dates and locations:

August 28, 2025: Philadelphia, PA

September 4, 2025: San Antonio, TX

September 18, 2025: Atlanta, GA

September 18, 2025: Toronto, ON

October 2, 2025: Nashville, TN

October 15, 2025: Chicago, IL

October 22, 2025: Denver, CO

November 12, 2025: Indianapolis, IN

December 3, 2025: Sacramento, CA

December 9, 2025: Phoenix, AZ

January 14, 2026: Jacksonville, FL

March 2026: Calgary, CAN

For more information and to register, visit the Samsara’s Safety Summit page.

About Samsara

Samsara (NYSE: IOT) is the pioneer of the Connected OperationsR Platform, which enables organizations that depend on physical operations to harness Internet of Things (IoT) data to develop actionable insights and improve their operations. With tens of thousands of customers across North America and Europe, Samsara is a proud technology partner to the people who keep our global economy running, including the world’s leading organizations across construction, transportation and warehousing, field services, manufacturing, retail, logistics, and the public sector. The company’s mission is to increase the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of the operations that power the global economy.

Samsara is a registered trademark of Samsara Inc. All other brand names, product names or trademarks belong to their respective holders.

Recommended for You