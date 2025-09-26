AISIN strengthens European presence with new production facilities in the Czech Republic

AISIN CORPORATION announced the opening of its new manufacturing facility in

the Czech Republic, marking a milestone in its European expansion strategy. Located in

Pek, the newly constructed extension of the plant increases AISIN’s production

capacity and reinforces its commitment to the European market, particularly in

response to growing demand for electrification-related products such as electric drive

units (eAxle).

Despite recent fluctuations in the momentum behind battery electric vehicles (BEVs),

AISIN remains firmly committed to the medium- and long-term transition to BEV

technology. This investment reflects AISIN’s proactive approach to ensuring readiness

and resilience in a rapidly evolving mobility landscape.

Official inauguration ceremony

For the first time, AISIN was honoured to welcome Mr. Nagaoka, the Ambassador of

Japan to the Czech Republic, to its facility. The event was also supported by top

executives from AISIN CORPORATION, including Mr. Sahara, Executive Officer and

member of the AEMC Board of Directors (Japan), and Mr. Stewart Napier, President of

AISIN Europe (Belgium).

Facility highlights

The newly built section of Plant 2 is now fully operational, with all major machinery and

production equipment installed and connected. This facility is central to AISIN’s

upcoming BMW eAxle production partnership, developed specifically for the first

model in the BMW Neue Klasse family, the new BMW iX3. With today’s opening, AISIN

begins an intensive 18-month testing phase, leading to full-scale production that will

support BMW vehicle manufacturing starting in March 2027.

Key features of the new facility include:

. Surface: 19.132 m2

. Products: eAxle

. Advanced assembly and testing lines: tailored for eAxle production (rotor,

stator, gears, inverter, assembly) and testing (NVH bench)

“Our team in Pek is really honoured to have been selected for such a significant

investment for such a technologically demanding and prestigious project.” Said

Zden Rataj, President of AISIN Europe Manufacturing Czech

Local Impact and Long-Term Vision

The new facility will contribute to the local economy by creating approximately 350 new

jobs and fostering stronger collaboration with regional suppliers and communities. It

also strengthens AISIN’s supply chain in Europe, ensuring greater flexibility and

responsiveness.

About AISIN

AISIN CORPORATION is a global leader in the design, development, and production of

automotive components and systems, with a strong focus on electrification, mobility

solutions, and sustainability. Headquartered in Kariya, Japan, AISIN operates through

more than 150 companies worldwide, employing over 120,000 people. The company

is dedicated to driving innovation that enables safer, cleaner, and more efficient

mobility for all.

