AISIN strengthens European presence with new production facilities in the Czech Republic

AISIN CORPORATION announced the opening of its new manufacturing facility in
the Czech Republic, marking a milestone in its European expansion strategy. Located in
Pek, the newly constructed extension of the plant increases AISIN’s production
capacity and reinforces its commitment to the European market, particularly in
response to growing demand for electrification-related products such as electric drive
units (eAxle).
Despite recent fluctuations in the momentum behind battery electric vehicles (BEVs),
AISIN remains firmly committed to the medium- and long-term transition to BEV
technology. This investment reflects AISIN’s proactive approach to ensuring readiness
and resilience in a rapidly evolving mobility landscape.
Official inauguration ceremony
For the first time, AISIN was honoured to welcome Mr. Nagaoka, the Ambassador of
Japan to the Czech Republic, to its facility. The event was also supported by top
executives from AISIN CORPORATION, including Mr. Sahara, Executive Officer and
member of the AEMC Board of Directors (Japan), and Mr. Stewart Napier, President of
AISIN Europe (Belgium).
Facility highlights
The newly built section of Plant 2 is now fully operational, with all major machinery and
production equipment installed and connected. This facility is central to AISIN’s
upcoming BMW eAxle production partnership, developed specifically for the first
model in the BMW Neue Klasse family, the new BMW iX3. With today’s opening, AISIN
begins an intensive 18-month testing phase, leading to full-scale production that will
support BMW vehicle manufacturing starting in March 2027.
Key features of the new facility include:
. Surface: 19.132 m2
. Products: eAxle
. Advanced assembly and testing lines: tailored for eAxle production (rotor,
stator, gears, inverter, assembly) and testing (NVH bench)
“Our team in Pek is really honoured to have been selected for such a significant
investment for such a technologically demanding and prestigious project.” Said
Zden Rataj, President of AISIN Europe Manufacturing Czech
Local Impact and Long-Term Vision
The new facility will contribute to the local economy by creating approximately 350 new
jobs and fostering stronger collaboration with regional suppliers and communities. It
also strengthens AISIN’s supply chain in Europe, ensuring greater flexibility and
responsiveness.
About AISIN
AISIN CORPORATION is a global leader in the design, development, and production of
automotive components and systems, with a strong focus on electrification, mobility
solutions, and sustainability. Headquartered in Kariya, Japan, AISIN operates through
more than 150 companies worldwide, employing over 120,000 people. The company
is dedicated to driving innovation that enables safer, cleaner, and more efficient
mobility for all.
