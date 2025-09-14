AISIN to Showcase OE Technologies at IAA Mobility 2025

AISIN Corporation presented a series of products and technologies for the dynamic automotive industry, at IAA Mobility at the Messe Mchen Trade Fair Center in Munich, Germany.

AISIN held a press conference to demonstrate its expertise as an Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) of automotive powertrain, thermal management, body, chassis and safety technologies.

This is the first time for AISIN to participate at IAA since moving from Frankfurt to Munich, said Stewart Napier, president of AISIN Europe. IAA Mobility is the perfect opportunity for us to highlight AISIN core technologies and capabilities that are helping many vehicle manufacturers to transition to electrified mobility. We are also increasing support for these long-term strategic partners by strengthening our global production system, including expansion of manufacturing in Europe.

AISIN technologies, including:

Powertrain and Chassis Technologies

The 80kW eAxle is for the rear-wheel drive of electric vehicles; installed with the eAxle for the front-wheel drive, a vehicle is equipped for powerful four-wheel-drive operation

A lightweight, highly efficient FWD 1-Motor Hybrid Transmission combines a newly designed FWD 6-speed automatic transmission with a single driving motor and a Separate and Start Clutch (SSC)

The dual-motor hybrid transmission product line has been expanded to include the FWD 2-Motor Hybrid Transmission,a high-capacity unit that achieves fuel-efficient operation with high acceleration

Active Rear Steering provides improved maneuverability at low speed and greater stability at higher speeds.

Thermal Management Technologies

Standalone or integrated Electric Water Pumps for battery electric vehicle (BEV), hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) and fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) cooling systems range from 135 to 750W in 12V form and from 1 to 3kW in high voltage form, with flow rates up to 200 liters per minute. A further range of 12V water pumps offers outputs from 30 to 300W for cooling auxiliary components such as intercooler, inverter, battery and power modules

Cooling modules combining an electric water pump with a water module and refrigerant manifold deliver reductions in volume of up to 50% versus competitor products by reducing coolant and refrigerant pipework to free up interior space in an electric vehicle.

Body and Safety Technologies

The Intelligent Pillar Unit with integrated sensing function achieves more than three times the recognition distance and four times the recognition angle for keyless entry (compared to the industry benchmark) plus enhanced aesthetic appearance

For safety functions such as sensing a child left alone in a vehicle, and options like gesture control, Occupant Detection System by Radar provides comfort and convenience features

The Cockpit Domain Controller integrates instrument cluster and infotainment functions for convenience of operation and reduced driver distraction. AISINs broad business and product portfolio, plus its vehicle-based development approach, continues to bring unique strengths to the automotive industry, enabling realization of the companys corporate philosophy: Inspiring movement, creating tomorrow.

Recommended for You