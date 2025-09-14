BorgWarner : Showcases Products for Propulsion System Diversity at IAA Mobility 2025

BorgWarner unveils next-generation technologies for electric, hybrid and combustion vehicles at IAA Mobility 2025 in Munich. These include a range extender, the latest generation of inverters, eTurbo and eBooster solutions as well as advanced thermal management technology such as high-voltage heaters, integrated thermal modules, eCoolers and the high voltage eFan. The company also presents its torque management systems (TMS) portfolio, demonstrating its commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions across propulsion systems.

“Our innovations support OEMs with scalable, efficient, and future-ready technologies,” said Dr. Paul Farrell, Chief Strategy Officer, BorgWarner Inc. “We continue to expand our portfolio to meet the growing demand for electrification while maintaining excellence across all propulsion systems.”

“These technologies are designed to help our customers achieve optimal performance, efficiency, and integration across a range of vehicle platforms,” said Harry Husted, Chief Technology Officer, BorgWarner Inc. “Our presence at IAA Mobility 2025 highlights BorgWarner’s leadership in propulsion system innovation.”

BorgWarner’s range extender module pairs with an internal combustion engine to increase electric vehicle range and flexibility without compromising emissions. The company’s next-generation inverters and power electronics deliver higher power density and improved thermal performance, enabling more compact and efficient electric drive systems.

In drivetrain applications, BorgWarner’s eTMS product lines consist of active systems tailored to improve the safety, handling and efficiency of the vehicle. The eTMS products include integrated control electronics and software that manage on-demand application of the torque to individual wheels, including slip control or decoupling of the drive module.

BorgWarner’s thermal management solutions-including high voltage heaters, thermal modules, battery eCoolers, power electronics eCoolers and high voltage eFans-are engineered to maintain optimal operating temperatures across a range of propulsion system elements and cabins, ensuring safety, performance, and energy efficiency in all vehicle architectures.

