Colibri PCIe – High speed interface with a future

Ed Richardson

Author: Florian Guglhör and Martin Adamczyk

3 minutes ago 1 min read

Since the 1990s, PCI has evolved from a simple bus protocol to the high-performance PCI Express (PCIe) – today the backbone of modern electronics.

While PCI 2.2 only offered 133 MB/s, PCIe 6.0 (x8) achieves up to 64 GB/s. Applications range from AI servers to autonomous driving and industrial automation.

From PCI using (x8) lane configuration. Grafik: ept GmbH.

As the speed increases, so do the challenges: complex multi-layer PCBs, precise impedance control, EMC protection and a lack of space for up to 400 signals. In particular, the use of 25 Gbps Ethernet on COM Express is still limited – mostly due to a lack of controllers, drivers and compatible connector systems.

Solution: Colibri interface

The Colibri connector series (10+, 16+, 25+) has been specially developed for high-speed embedded applications. Colibri 25+ exceeds PCIe 4.0 requirements, compensates for losses in the PCB design and enables 25 Gbps Ethernet on COM Express for the first time.

Advantages:

  • Cost-optimized PCB layout
  • 25 Gbit/s Ethernet support
  • Miniaturization & EMC optimization
Signal transmission Colibri Grafik: ept GmbH.

Conclusion:

PCIe remains the driving force behind data communication. With solutions such as Colibri, embedded systems are equipped for the high-speed future.

