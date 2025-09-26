Compact Click dev tool from MIKROE delivers precise control of brushed DC motors in industrial and robotic applications

DC Motor 31 Click is a compact add-on board designed to drive brushed DC motors providing precise control, torque adjustment, and fault monitoring for a wide range of applications. Produced by MIKROE, the embedded solutions company that dramatically cuts development time by providing innovative hardware and software products based on proven standards, DC Motor 31 Click is a recent addition to the company’s 1800-strong Click board™ family.

Comments Nebojsa Matic, CEO of MIKROE: “This Click board is an ideal solution for industrial automation, consumer devices, and robotic systems that require robust and energy-efficient brushed DC motor control. To inspire and support development, we have already created hundreds of ready-to-use embedded projects featuring the DC Motor 31 Click at EmbeddedWiki.”

DC Motor 31 Click is based on the TB67H482FNG, a BiCD constant-current single H-bridge driver IC from Toshiba Semiconductor. Supporting motor supply voltages from 8.2V to 44V and output currents up to 4A, it integrates PWM constant-current drive, decay mode selection, and a trimmer for fine motor speed tuning.

In common with all Click boards released by MIKROE, DC Motor 31 Clicks also feature the ClickID function which enables automatic identification by the host system, simplifying use. Devices are fully compatible with the mikroBUS™ socket and can be used on any host system supporting the mikroBUS standard. They come with the mikroSDK open-source libraries, offering excellent flexibility for evaluation and customization.

About MIKROE

MIKROE is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of time-saving industry-standard hardware and software solutions.

With unique concepts like Remote Programming/Debugging, One New Product/Day, the NECTO Multi-Architectural IDE and most recently, the Embedded Wiki™ platform with more then million ready-for-use projects, MIKROE combines its dev boards, compilers, smart displays, programmers/debuggers and 1800+ Click peripheral boards to dramatically cut development time. mikroBUS™; mikroSDK™; SiBrain™ and DISCON™ are open standards and mikroBUS has been adopted by over 100 leading microcontroller companies and integrated on their development boards.



