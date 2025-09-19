Equipmake secures £5.45m, 50-vehicle zero emission electric bus drivetrain supply deal with Agrale

Equipmake, a market leader in engineering-driven differentiated electrification technologies, products and solutions across the automotive, truck, bus and speciality vehicle industries, is pleased to announce that the Company has received a £5.45 million order from Agrale S.A. (“Agrale”) to supply electric drivetrain systems for 50 Agrale buses of varying types, including coverage of the Company’s non-recurring engineering costs.

This order follows Agrale’s initial order for five zero emission drivetrains in August 2024, which have been successfully delivered. Under the terms of the latest order, Equipmake will deliver electric drivetrain systems to Agrale in batches between now and mid-2026.

Equipmake is supplying Agrale with a fully integrated electric drivetrain system combining an electric motor, inverter, control systems, and battery pack, utilising both the Company’s products and technology, together with components sourced from third parties.

The order from Agrale extends Equipmake’s current live order book to over £10 million, further underscoring its position as an industry-leading supplier of high‑performance, zero‑emission drivetrain systems.

Ian Foley, CEO of Equipmake, commented: “This expansion of our partnership with Agrale represents a significant step for Equipmake and reflects the Company’s move to generate higher margin product and technology sales. Supplying electric drivetrain systems for 50 buses is a major milestone in our joint mission to bring zero‑emission mass transit to South America. This growing success story reflects the trust Agrale places in our solutions and our shared commitment to developing a robust sustainable transport network in the region.”

Edson Ares Sixto Martins, Director of Agrale, commented: “Agrale is proud to deepen our partnership with Equipmake through this substantial new agreement. Their zero-emission drivetrain technology has proved to be highly reliable and efficient in our operations, and this expanded order underscores the strength of our collaboration in delivering clean, quiet electrified public transit.”

Based in Snetterton, Norfolk, Equipmake provides the complete electric vehicle solution, offering everything from motors to fully electrified platforms, supporting primarily the automotive, commercial vehicle, marine and aerospace sectors. >

Recommended for You