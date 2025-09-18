Expanded range of microwave switching solutions from Pickering Interfaces on show at European Microwave Week 2025

Pickering Interfaces <http://www.pickeringtest.co.uk/> , the leading

provider of modular signal switching & simulation products for electronic

test & verification, will showcase its extensive range of RF & microwave

switching, including SPDT, transfer, MUX, and matrix switches with

bandwidths from DC to 110GHz, available in PXI, LXI, and USB – as well as

its expanded range of standard LXI microwave switching solutions to support

the latest cross-industry testing requirements – on stand D113 at EuMW

(European Microwave Week) <https://www.eumweek.com/> 2025, at Jaarbeurs

Utrecht in The Netherlands from September 23-25, 2025.

European Microwave Week (EuMW) is an annual series of events that began in

1998, featuring three co-located conferences: the European Microwave

Conference (EuMC), the European Microwave Integrated Circuits Conference

(EuMIC), and the European Radar Conference (EuRAD). Also part of EuMW, the

European Microwave Exhibition is the largest trade show dedicated to

microwaves & RF in Europe, providing 8000m2 of exhibition space, around 4000

visitors from around the globe, including up to 1700 conference delegates,

and in excess of 300 international exhibitors (from Asia and the US, as well

as Europe). It offers exhibitors an unrivalled opportunity to present RF &

microwave products and technological developments, plus network with

academics and professionals. It also provides a forum for discussing trends

and exchanging technical information.

“The new additions to our LXI microwave switching portfolio migrate

functionality previously available in our flexible and turnkey RFIU (RF

switching insertion units) ranges to our standard COTS family,” said Steven

Edwards, Head of Product Management at Pickering Interfaces, “but with the

additional benefit of significantly increased configuration options. The

range now maximises flexibility, density, and functionality to support the

widest set of the latest cross-industry testing requirements.”

In addition to its new expanded range of standard LXI microwave switching

solutions, Pickering experts on stand D113 at European Microwave Week (EuMW)

2025 will also highlight the following RFIU solutions:

* Microwave Switch Design Tool, a free online graphical tool that

enables engineers to easily design, simulate and model PXI and LXI microwave

switching systems

* Turnkey LXI microwave switch and signal routing subsystems – where

the company can help turn your high-level requirements for a microwave

switching subsystem into a fully integrated solution – including a custom

LXI microwave switching matrix demo

* Flexible, configurable PXI microwave switch solution that can be

specified with a mix of high-performance microwave relays up to 110 GHz

bandwidth at 50Ω impedance or up to 2.5 GHz at 75Ω impedance and a range of

connector types

* MEMS-based PXI/PXIe RF multiplexers that deliver 300x operational

life and 60x test system throughput compared to existing electromechanical

relay products

Pickering Interfaces stands behind its manufactured products with a standard

three-year warranty and guaranteed long-term product support. Pricing,

availability and contact information can be found at: www.pickeringtest.com

About Pickering Interfaces

Pickering Interfaces designs and manufactures modular signal switching &

simulation for use in electronic test & verification. We offer the largest

range of switching and simulation products in the industry for PXI, LXI, and

PCI applications. We also provide cable and connector solutions, diagnostic

test tools, and application software and drivers created by our in-house

software team to support these products.

Pickering’s products are specified in test systems installed worldwide and

have a reputation for providing excellent reliability and value. Pickering

Interfaces operates globally with direct operations in the US, UK, Germany,

Sweden, France, Czech Republic, China and Malaysia together with additional

representation in countries throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. We

serve all electronics industries, including automotive, aerospace & defense,

energy, industrial, communications, medical, and semiconductor. For more

information on signal switching & simulation products or sales contacts,

please visit: www.pickeringtest.com

Recommended for You