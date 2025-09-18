Expanded range of microwave switching solutions from Pickering Interfaces on show at European Microwave Week 2025

Pickering Interfaces <http://www.pickeringtest.co.uk/> , the leading
provider of modular signal switching & simulation products for electronic
test & verification, will showcase its extensive range of RF & microwave
switching, including SPDT, transfer, MUX, and matrix switches with
bandwidths from DC to 110GHz, available in PXI, LXI, and USB – as well as
its expanded range of standard LXI microwave switching solutions to support
the latest cross-industry testing requirements – on stand D113 at EuMW
(European Microwave Week) <https://www.eumweek.com/> 2025, at Jaarbeurs
Utrecht in The Netherlands from September 23-25, 2025.
European Microwave Week (EuMW) is an annual series of events that began in
1998, featuring three co-located conferences: the European Microwave
Conference (EuMC), the European Microwave Integrated Circuits Conference
(EuMIC), and the European Radar Conference (EuRAD). Also part of EuMW, the
European Microwave Exhibition is the largest trade show dedicated to
microwaves & RF in Europe, providing 8000m2 of exhibition space, around 4000
visitors from around the globe, including up to 1700 conference delegates,
and in excess of 300 international exhibitors (from Asia and the US, as well
as Europe). It offers exhibitors an unrivalled opportunity to present RF &
microwave products and technological developments, plus network with
academics and professionals. It also provides a forum for discussing trends
and exchanging technical information.
“The new additions to our LXI microwave switching portfolio migrate
functionality previously available in our flexible and turnkey RFIU (RF
switching insertion units) ranges to our standard COTS family,” said Steven
Edwards, Head of Product Management at Pickering Interfaces, “but with the
additional benefit of significantly increased configuration options. The
range now maximises flexibility, density, and functionality to support the
widest set of the latest cross-industry testing requirements.”
In addition to its new expanded range of standard LXI microwave switching
solutions, Pickering experts on stand D113 at European Microwave Week (EuMW)
2025 will also highlight the following RFIU solutions:
* Microwave Switch Design Tool, a free online graphical tool that
enables engineers to easily design, simulate and model PXI and LXI microwave
switching systems
* Turnkey LXI microwave switch and signal routing subsystems – where
the company can help turn your high-level requirements for a microwave
switching subsystem into a fully integrated solution – including a custom
LXI microwave switching matrix demo
* Flexible, configurable PXI microwave switch solution that can be
specified with a mix of high-performance microwave relays up to 110 GHz
bandwidth at 50Ω impedance or up to 2.5 GHz at 75Ω impedance and a range of
connector types
* MEMS-based PXI/PXIe RF multiplexers that deliver 300x operational
life and 60x test system throughput compared to existing electromechanical
relay products
Pickering Interfaces stands behind its manufactured products with a standard
three-year warranty and guaranteed long-term product support. Pricing,
availability and contact information can be found at: www.pickeringtest.com
About Pickering Interfaces
Pickering Interfaces designs and manufactures modular signal switching &
simulation for use in electronic test & verification. We offer the largest
range of switching and simulation products in the industry for PXI, LXI, and
PCI applications. We also provide cable and connector solutions, diagnostic
test tools, and application software and drivers created by our in-house
software team to support these products.
Pickering’s products are specified in test systems installed worldwide and
have a reputation for providing excellent reliability and value. Pickering
Interfaces operates globally with direct operations in the US, UK, Germany,
Sweden, France, Czech Republic, China and Malaysia together with additional
representation in countries throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. We
serve all electronics industries, including automotive, aerospace & defense,
energy, industrial, communications, medical, and semiconductor. For more
information on signal switching & simulation products or sales contacts,
please visit: www.pickeringtest.com
