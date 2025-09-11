Huntsman polyurethanes reduce EV battery weight while enhancing safety and performance

Continuous advancement of electric (EV) battery technology is reducing the proportionate cost of raw materials and of assembly, while providing a greater choice of pack configuration. Technology breakthroughs are also allowing OEMs to bring battery manufacturing in-house, further reducing costs and enabling design improvements.

Automotive Industries (AI) asked Irina Bolshakova, Global Marketing Director Automotive – Polyurethanes at Huntsman, whether the company believed there would be sustainable growth in demand for battery electric vehicles.

Bolshakova: We are confident that the market share growth of battery electric vehicles will continue. The trend is irreversible. In China, close to 50% of all new car sales in 2024 were electric, and a growing proportion in Europe. While the total volume of cars sales and production has generally been down in recent years, electric vehicles are still performing above expectations or above average, which shows the continuous growth of market share.

Irina Bolshakova – Global Marketing Director Automotive – Polyurethanes at Huntsman.

AI: Does this progress depend on continuous advancement of EV battery technology?

Bolshakova: Absolutely, both directly and indirectly. Directly in that you have much better technology in terms of range, efficiency, and safety. Indirectly, through the integration of batteries into more innovative vehicle design. Advances in battery technology are also reducing the cost of EV battery packs, which can contribute to the affordability of EVs, and can give OEMs the opportunity to broaden the range of vehicles available to consumers.

AI: How closely does the Huntsman automotive polyurethanes team work with global battery producers and OEMs?

Bolshakova: We work very closely with OEMs that are looking at designing and even bringing in-house the manufacturing of battery packs, and we are looking at working more closely with global battery producers. We have a dedicated team for the EV battery business in our polyurethanes division.

We have specialists based in Asia, the United States and Europe focusing specifically on ensuring that polyurethane materials can meet the requirements and performance needs of global OEMs and battery producers.

AI: How do Huntsman’s VITROX® technologies contribute to EV battery design?

Bolshakova: OurVITROX®and RIMLINE® composite polyurethane systems can be used in demanding structural and semi-structural composite applications including interior load floor components, suspension components, body structure components and powertrain/wheel components. They are also attracting interest for battery top covers.

The material is a lightweight alternative to metal and offers design benefits. Top covers can also be designed to integrate other components, providing one step efficiency.

Polyurethane composite resins can also give greater manufacturing efficiencies compared to some alternatives in terms of speed of part processing. We have had good performance results in terms of strength, chemical resistance and the thermal stability of the packs.

AI: What are the applications of the RIMLINE® FC polyurethane system in electric vehicles?

Bolshakova: Our RIMLINE® FC polyurethane system is a moldable and tunable foam core for lightweight, durable composite electric vehicle applications, which was recently selected by a leading global OEM as a technology of choice. It can be used for under-floor structures, door frames, inserts for (semi-) structural parts, and acoustically enhanced components.

It can deliver very good process performance with low resin penetration and excellent adhesion.

Our RIMLINE® polyurethane system can also be used to create so-called sandwich structures, where the foam plays a critical role in reinforcing the structure of the sandwich part. It is a great solution for underbody protection which, with electric vehicles, is the same as providing protection for the battery.

AI: What improvements have been made to the SHOKLESS™ polyurethane battery potting technology?

Bolshakova: In 2024 we presented our SHOKLESS™technology for the first time at The Battery Show. It is a fully polyurethane–based material that can help reduce overall battery weight while providing the required structural protection at different densities. This ranges from low density, flexible foams for potting and fixing cells mounted in batteries, to high density, rigid polyurethane encapsulants developed for protecting whole battery modules or packs, helping manufacturers to build a very solid battery pack.

The material can also improve the thermal performance of the components.

SHOKLESS™ polyurethane systems developed for the thermal, vibration and structural protection of battery cells and packs.

In 2024 we introduced the first generation of SHOKLESS™ materials, and we have expanded the product line significantly during the past year. The three areas we focused on were the process to provide manufacturing flexibility, thermal and fire resistance, and the ability to hold components together within the battery pack.

The materials are developed to be compatible for both open-pour and pre-molded applications. Technological advancements in curing and viscosity profiles can allow systems to be customized for various flow characteristics. This includes fast-curing, low-temperature options suitable for the open-pour process directly into the battery compartment, which creates a honeycomb structure to house and protect the cells.

They can also be formulated with and without adhesion performance to battery cells and packs. The thermal management and fire resistance characteristics have also been improved to meet the requirements of OEMs and battery manufacturers. And we are confident that our SHOKLESS™ product portfolio can help delay or prevent thermal runaway, which is a key issue in the automotive industry.

Huntsman’s SHOKLESS™ potting foam technology battery cell encapsulants are mechanically strong and can offer the thermal insulation and vibration dampening properties needed to protect batteries at module and pack level.

Each manufacturer and OEM has different requirements and material preferences. We now offer an extensive range to meet different performance and manufacturing requirements.

To help our customers select the right systems, we offer in-house simulation and modeling expertise. Whether the objective is to source a solution for individual cells or to operate at a full battery pack level, we will thoroughly explore requirements, assisting customers in the development of systems based on rheological and thermal characteristics.

AI: What are the key features of POLYRESYST™ EV5005 polyurethane coating system?

Bolshakova: OurPOLYRESYST ™rangeincludes a very exciting intumescent coating technology development, which will be of interest to the automotive industry. Manufacturers are actively looking for materials that can help them integrate additional fire resistance into battery enclosures and other interior components, without adding complexity to the design and manufacture of vehicles. POLYRESYST™ EV5005 polyurethane intumescent coating system has been developed with exactly those needs in mind and is part of a wider portfolio of products that we offer to help safeguard the structural integrity of EV batteries in the likelihood of impact or a thermal event.

The intumescent polyurethane coating system forms a flexible layer and can provide passive fire protection to metal and composite substrates used in EVs without compromising design flexibility. The material is a fast-curing, spray-applied polyurethane solution that can offer robust mechanical strength, hydrolytic stability, and abrasion resistance.

The coating system can give our customers flexibility as they choose the most suitable location, whether it is on top of the composite, or on the traditional metal cover. In any case, the coating system can help enhance fire resistance. The key benefit comes from combining fire protection properties with a process that is highly compatible with automation. It also comes from enabling the very quick handling of parts after application; the material hardens in seconds without the need for ovens or post curing.

AI: What’s next for Huntsman Polyurethanes?

Bolshakova: Let me start with our SHOKLESS™ polyurethane battery potting technology. We will continue to expand the technology. In the next generation we aim to improve thermal properties by integrating more robust thermal management protection into the system. Looking at the medium- and long-term, we will be concentrating on recyclability since we believe we need to be prepared, in advance, with technologies that address the circularity challenges of batteries. As part of our commitment in this area, we are working on the recyclability of the polyurethane foams and polyurethane materials used within battery applications.

With our RIMLINE® system, we are working on making it more robust while helping to ensure it can continue to reduce vehicle weight by enabling customers to reduce the thickness of parts – ultimately to improve the driving range of cars.

In summary, we are a committed partner to global automotive and battery companies, working hand in hand with them to help develop the next generation of EV batteries, which are optimized to be as energy efficient, long range, safe and light as possible.

Disclaimer

While all the information and recommendations in this publication are to the best of our knowledge, information and belief accurate at the date of publication, NOTHING HEREIN IS TO BE CONSTRUCTED AS A WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR OTHERWISE. Huntsman warrants only that its products meet the agreed specifications.

Typical properties, where stated, are to be considered as representative of current production and should not be treated as specifications. In all cases, it is the responsibility of the user to determine the applicability of such information and recommendations and the suitability of any product for its own particular purpose. The sale of products referred to in this publication is subject to the general terms and conditions of sale of Huntsman International LLC or of its affiliated companies.

RIMLINE® and VITROX® are registered trademarks of Huntsman Corporation or an affiliate thereof in one or more, but not all, countries. POLYRESYST ™ and SHOKLESS™ are trademarks of Huntsman Corporation or an affiliate thereof, in one or more countries, but not all countries.

© 2025. Huntsman Corporation or an affiliate thereof. All rights reserved.

