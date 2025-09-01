Impel and RockED Launch Industry-First AI Certification Program to Accelerate Automotive Workforce Transformation

Impel, the global leader in Automotive AI solutions, announced today the public launch of the Automotive AI Certification Program, a first of its kind initiative aimed at equipping automotive retailing professionals with the skills and knowledge needed to succeed in AI-centric work environments. Developed in partnership with RockED, the auto industry’s premier mobile learning platform, the certification sets a benchmark for AI fluency and workforce readiness in automotive retail.

As AI reshapes every industry, success will hinge on how well people and technology work together. The people who thrive will be those who know how to work effectively alongside AI. This program was built to equip automotive professionals with the skills and confidence to thrive in that new reality.

Available today by downloading the free RockED mobile app, the Automotive AI Certification Program includes more than 70 microlearning modules focused on core AI concepts, real-world applications, and best practices for using AI solutions to drive productivity and performance. Delivered through short-form video, the content is designed for modern learners—on-demand, actionable, and engaging. Also available on the RockED app is an Advanced Automotive AI Certification Program, designed to help automotive managers and executives successfully plan and implement AI programs and strategies. In just four weeks since its limited rollout, 2,000 automotive professionals have enrolled in the free program, underscoring the strong demand for accessible, role-based AI training tailored to the nuances of automotive retail.

For automotive professionals, the certification provides a catalyst for career development, equipping them with the in-demand, future-ready skills necessary to elevate their performance and unlock new advancement opportunities. For automotive retailers, it’s a valuable new resource designed to improve workforce performance and retention. By upskilling employees and empowering them to take on more strategic roles, dealers can increase employee satisfaction and reduce turnover, while driving greater operational efficiency and long-term business growth.

"We’re not just talking about the future of work – we’re helping to deliver it, today," said Devin Daly, Co-Founder and CEO of Impel. "As AI reshapes virtually every industry, success will increasingly hinge on how well people and technology work together. Simply put, the people who thrive ten years from now will be those who know how to co-work effectively alongside AI. This Certification Program was built to equip automotive professionals with the skills and confidence to thrive in that new reality. It’s about empowering employees, driving operational excellence, and building a more agile, future-ready workforce. We’re proud to be setting the standard and even more excited about the impact this program will have on the careers of thousands of professionals across the industry."

The Certification Program launches at a critical time for businesses. As AI adoption surges across all industries, employees are being asked to adapt to new processes, workflows, tools, and job responsibilities. The Automotive AI Certification Program is designed to help them do just that, providing accessible, practical training that enables staff members in every department to work confidently and effectively alongside AI. Much like Google Analytics certification became an industry standard for digital marketing, this program is positioned to be the gold standard for AI readiness in automotive retail.

Learners who complete the certifications earn digital badges and shareable credentials, signaling verified expertise in Automotive AI. These credentials can be added to resumes, email signatures, and social profiles, offering a competitive edge in an increasingly tech-driven workforce.

"AI is fundamentally changing how work gets done in automotive retail, and that shift requires more than just new tools, it demands new capabilities," said Matthias Stoever, CEO of RockED. "This Certification Program is about more than just knowledge transfer – it’s about enabling confidence, adaptability, and long-term career growth. By delivering engaging, accessible learning experiences directly to the devices of dealership employees, we’re meeting learners where they are, and helping them rise to where the industry is going. Together with Impel, we’re proud to provide the kind of forward-thinking education that today’s workforce deserves."

Marco Schnabl, Founder of RockED, added: "This program represents a turning point in workforce development for automotive retail. The dealerships that will thrive are those that consistently invest in their people and equip them for the continued transformation of our industry. By combining Impel’s AI expertise with RockED’s mobile-first learning approach, we’re giving employees learning that not only expands their knowledge today but also prepares them to adapt and succeed as the industry evolves."

Prior to the launch of the industry-wide Automotive AI certification, Impel and RockED partnered to deliver on-demand product training for Impel customers, providing tailored educational tracks designed to help dealers maximize the value of their investments in AI across chat, sales, and service operations.

About Impel

Impel is harnessing the power of AI to transform automotive retailing and has become one of the largest vertical AI companies in the world. The company’s industry-leading Automotive AI Operating System helps retailers and OEMs unify the entire customer journey—fueling faster decisions, deeper connections, and measurable impact at every step along the way. To date, Impel has delivered 35 billion shopper interactions, influencing more than $8 billion in Sales and Service revenue across 51 countries. To learn more about Impel, visit impel.ai.

About RockED

RockED is the leading mobile sales enablement platform revolutionizing learning and development for the advancement of sales and service in the automotive industry. RockED delivers engaging, micro-learning experiences through short-form video content, gamification, and certifications. Focused on equipping dealership teams with the knowledge and skills needed to thrive in a rapidly evolving industry, RockED empowers the workforce to drive exceptional customer experiences and business growth. For more information, visitwww.rocked.us.

