Industry-standard modular switching for semiconductor applications from Pickering on show at SEMICON Taiwan

Pickering Interfaces will showcase its range of industry-standard modular signal switching products for semiconductor electronic test and verification, including PXI switched guard modules, MEMS-based PXI RF multiplexers, and high-density PXI matrix modules in the UK Pavilion at SEMICON Taiwan, which will take place from September 10–12, 2025, at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center.

SEMICON Taiwan unites global semiconductor leaders, innovators, and experts to shape the industry’s future. Featuring cutting-edge technology discussions and diverse pavilions, the exhibition fosters collaboration and innovation across the entire semiconductor value chain. This year’s exhibition will bring together over 1200 leading semiconductor and technology companies, with over 4100 booths and an expected attendance of over 100,000 industry professionals. Attendees can explore the latest advancements, engage with industry pioneers, and gain insights into the driving forces behind the next wave of technological breakthroughs.

“At Pickering, we provide highly specialized switching solutions designed to meet the rigorous demands of semiconductor testing,” said Steve Edwards, Head of Product Management at Pickering. “Our systems support applications such as wafer acceptance testing, high pin-count package validation, and photonics testing, offering precision signal routing, low leakage currents, and scalable architectures. These tools are engineered to integrate seamlessly into complex test environments, ensuring reliable and repeatable results for critical semiconductor applications.”

The company will highlight the following signal switching for semiconductor test in the UK Pavilion at SEMICON Taiwan:

PXI switched guard multiplexer module (40-590) with ultra-high isolation up to 10 12 Ω with Pickering’s high-quality reed relays

Ω with Pickering’s high-quality reed relays MEMS-based PXI RF multiplexer module (40-878) with 4GHz bandwidth and an operational life of >3 billion operations

Ultra-high-density PXI reed relay matrix (40-540) with up to 528 crosspoints, offering >10 9 operations

operations High-performance PXI microwave relay module (40-780B) for switching microwave signals to 18 GHz, with failsafe switching



The above modules will be housed in an LXI/USB 4-slot modular chassis (60-105) fully compliant with LXI standard 1.4, which allows 3U PXI switching & simulation modules to be controlled via USB or in an Ethernet LXI environment.

Pickering Group’s reed relay division, Pickering Electronics, will also be on the stand, highlighting its new Series 600 range of high-voltage reed relays, its most customizable high-voltage reed relay range, and other relays designed for semiconductor test.

Pickering Interfaces stands behind its manufactured products with a standard three-year warranty and guaranteed long-term product support. Pricing, availability and contact information are supplied on its website at: www.pickeringtest.com

About Pickering Interfaces

Pickering Interfaces designs and manufactures modular signal switching and simulation for use in electronic test and verification. We offer the industry’s most extensive range of switching and simulation products for PXI, LXI, and PCI applications. We also provide cable and connector solutions, diagnostic test tools, and application software and drivers that our in-house software team created to support these products.

Pickering’s products are specified in test systems installed worldwide and have a reputation for providing excellent reliability and value. Pickering Interfaces operates globally with direct operations in the US, UK, Germany, Sweden, France, the Czech Republic, China and Malaysia, together with additional representation in countries throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. We serve all electronics industries, including automotive, aerospace & defense, energy, industrial, communications, medical, and semiconductor. For more information on signal switching, simulation products, or sales contacts, please visit www.pickeringtest.com.

Press contact:

Kimberly Otte

+1 781-897-1710

kim.otte@pickeringtest.com

Or agency:

Mark Gradwell, BWW Communications

+44-7575-318681

mark.gradwell@bwwcomms.com

