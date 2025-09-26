Leadership Transition at Wrightbus for continued growth and success

Wrightbus owner Jo Bamford announced that CEO Jean-Marc Gales will become Deputy Chairman from December 1stthis year, as the manufacturer continued its strategic drive to provide zero-emission transport solutions.

While Wrightbus has become the market leader in bus manufacture, after-sales and repowering, it is part of a wider group which offers depot charging solutions, alternative energy supplies and net-zero financing.

Mr Gales will take over as Deputy Chairman to focus on the company’s strategic global development, with sites in Northern Ireland, Germany and Malaysia. The move will also see a new chief executive take over on December 1st, 2025.

Wrightbus has witnessed a period of remarkable growth since Mr Gales took the reins in March 2023. Under his leadership, Wrightbus became the fastest growing bus manufacturer in the UK and Europe, was named the market leading zero-emission bus manufacturer in the UK and awarded the 2025 Made in the UK, UK Manufacturer of the Year and the Business Eye Magazine Sustainable Company of the Year.

The company had just 49 employees when it was rescued from administration by Mr Bamford in 2019. It now boasts over 2,300, with a further 7,500 jobs secured in the largely UK supply chain.

Jean-Marc said: “I am incredibly proud of the results we have delivered at Wrightbus over the past two and a half years. In a tough market we have thrived, creating thousands of jobs, bringing new levels of product quality to the bus market and delighting passengers.

“In order to grow our presence across the globe we need strategic focus, so I am looking forward to building on this momentum.”

Mr Bamford said he was excited about the future and indebted to Mr Gales for his tireless efforts.

“Jean-Marc’s leadership has been transformational for this historic company,” he explained. “The climb out of administration in 2019 was tough, but we are now proud to be market leaders, driving quality and innovation in the bus sector and expanding into new areas.

“Jean-Marc’s relentless focus and passion for continuous improvement, supported by the whole Wrightbus team, has set the standard for our industry to follow. There is no time to stand still, and we are laser focused on the next stage of our growth.”

