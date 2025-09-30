Machina Labs Advances Custom Automotive Manufacturing with AI and Robotics



and robotics, today announced next-generation manufacturing methods for automotive body

panels and accessories. This will enable automakers to bring customized vehicles to market at

mass-production prices, representing a breakthrough in automotive manufacturing

customization.



The announcement was made at the UP.Summit, alongside a pilot of the technology with

Toyota Motor North America and a strategic investment from Woven Capital, Toyota’s growth-

stage venture investment arm. The pilot project will apply Machina’s RoboForming technology

to customize production body panels, with the goal of bringing automotive-grade quality and

throughput to low-volume manufacturing.



This capability directly addresses a massive and growing market: the automotive customization

and accessories industry, valued at $2.4 billion in 2024 for trucks alone. Conventional high-

volume manufacturing often overlooks opportunities for customized production. By introducing

flexible, low-volume production capabilities within existing operations, Machina Labs is

unlocking new value streams at scale.



“Traditional production tools are often massive, comparable in size to a small car and weighing

over 20 tons,” said Ed Mehr, Co-Founder and CEO of Machina Labs. “With our solution, the need

for dedicated tooling per model variation is eliminated. That means lower project capital, less

storage both in-plant and for past models, which today can last up to 15 years, and faster

production changeovers.”



“We envision a future where customization is available for every Toyota driver,” said Zach

Choate, General Manager of Production Engineering and Core Engineering Manufacturing at

Toyota Motor North America. “The ability to deliver a bespoke product into the hands of our

customers is the type of innovation we are excited about.”



“AI-powered manufacturing is transforming how products are designed and produced at scale,”

said George Kellerman, Founding Managing Director at Woven Capital. “Customers increasingly

demand more personalized products while engineers need faster, more cost-effective paths

from concept to production without the constraints of traditional supply chains. We’re excited to

team up with Machina Labs, supercharge their development roadmap in automotive, and

support their journey in accelerating innovations that advance the future of manufacturing.”



Machina Labs’ AI driven RoboCraftsman™ platform and RoboForming™ technology is a

proprietary form of incremental sheet forming and has a proven ability to deliver highly

customized panels from sheet metal for automotive and aerospace vehicles at high volume,

high quality, and short lead time, a capability which is not otherwise possible in today’s

manufacturing processes.



Furthermore, this shift impacts process flow within the factory: current manufacturing models

require separate storage, repackaging, and dedicated assembly lanes for custom parts.

Machina’s approach enables on-demand part production in low volumes from cells near the

assembly line, allowing for dynamic batching or broadcast-driven manufacturing – all without

disrupting existing flow.



About Machina Labs

Machina Labs is unlocking manufacturing with AI and robotics, delivering flexible, on-demand

production solutions that eliminate traditional tooling constraints. The company’s

RoboCraftsman™ platform integrates advanced robotics and AI-driven process controls to

rapidly manufacture complex metal structures for aerospace, defense, and automotive

applications. Founded in Los Angeles in 2019, Machina Labs is building the next generation of

intelligent, adaptive, and software-driven factories. For more information, please visit

https://machinalabs.ai.

