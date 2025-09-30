Magna catering for a world of diversified powertrains

A comprehensive, modular portfolio that includes conventional internal combustion engines (ICE), scalable hybrid systems, and complete battery-electric vehicle (BEV) platforms is essential to meet the global demand for diversified powertrains.

Magna enables manufacturers to produce different powertrain types on a single production line, facilitating in adapting to market changes and reducing investment costs.

Automotive Industries (AI) asked Andreas Docter, Senior Vice President Engineering, Magna Powertrain at this year’s IAA in Munich, what is driving the diversification of vehicle powertrain options.

Docter: Primarily, the key driver is regulation. Regulations vary significantly across regions. Europe, for example, has a very clear, defined target for 2035, after which no internal combustion engines will no longer be permitted.

Andreas Docter, Senior Vice President Engineering, Magna Powertrain.

In Brazil, where ethanol is a major fuel, manufacturers are likely to continue with internal combustion engines for some time. China is pushing aggressively towards zero-emission or new energy vehicles supports battery electric vehicles but also maintains flexibility with range-extending technologies.

Customer demand also plays a crucial role. In Europe and North America, many consumers still feel a strong connection to vehicles powered by internal combustion engines, valuing their unique driving experience.

AI: How is the global production share of hybrids and battery electric vehicles expected to shift by 2030 compared to conventional internal combustion engine models?

Docter: Forecasts in this area are imprecise and tend to fluctuate year by year, influenced by various factors.

Currently, in Europe and North America, the BEV market appears to be plateauing. Although we saw a slight reduction of the demand in Germany, it appears to be recovering again.

Nonetheless, we expect the overall market for electrified powertrains will continue to grow, while the share of internal combustion engines will decline progressively.

AI: What distinguishes Magna Powertrain’s product portfolio in terms of vehicle electrification?

Docter: We position ourselves as a full-line powertrain supplier with a long-standing presence in the industry. Our products can deliver the necessary torque and power to the wheels, covering a wide range of applications.

Unlike newer competitors emerging from an electrical background, we adopt a holistic approach, leveraging extensive experience across all aspects of powertrain development.

We also work very closely with our long-term OEM partners to support the transition to new energy vehicles.

Historically, automotive technology was purely mechanical. Over time, it evolved into mechatronic systems with software and controls. Now, we incorporate electric motors, inverters, and related components.

Being active in all major markets, our philosophy is to develop tailored to regional needs while leveraging our global synergies for components such as e-motors and inverters.

Our broad portfolio includes all-wheel and 4-wheel drive components, manual and dual-clutch transmissions, and the full range of drives for hybrids and full electric vehicles, from 48 volts to high-voltage electric powertrains.

AI: What are the benefits of Magna’s Dedicated Hybrid Drive (DHD) family of transmissions?

Docter: Designed with electrification in mind, our DHD transmissions offer several advantages. Electric motors inherently can operate in forward and reverse without gears, reducing components and complexity – in contrast to internal combustion engines.

Electric motors can perform many functions previously handled mechanically, which shifts the focus to software control. Unlike traditional transmissions, our DCT systems are highly efficient too, with e.g. our DHD Duo we eliminate the need for launch devices and wet clutches. While gears remain, their number and complexity are significantly reduced.

Magna’s DHD systems are built on a simplified platform architecture, utilizing proven components such as e-motors, inverters, shift elements, clutches, and control software. They provide flexible options, including front-wheel drive with transverse or longitudinal layouts, accommodating a wide range of hybrid applications as well as Range Extender solutions. Their scalable and modular design makes them cost-effective and suitable for multiple powertrain configurations and provides BEV-like driving.

The DHD Duo eliminates the need for launch devices and wet clutches.

AI: What are the three operation modes enabled by Magna’s DHD Duo system?

Docter: The DHD Duo features two e-machines, referred to as P1 and P3. The P3 motor is larger and more powerful, connected directly to the wheels, and powered solely by the battery in pure electric mode.

The system offers a serial hybrid mode, where the ICE drives P1 as a generator, supplying power to P3 and charging the battery.

Additionally, there is a parallel mode, in which the ICE mechanically drives the wheels directly, with the option to boost from the e-motors

These three modes can be further combined or tailored depending on the OEM’s desired complexity and functionality.

AI: Is the DHD Duo system designed to be compatible with existing ICE platforms?

Docter: Yes, it is highly flexible. The system can be paired with any customer platform thanks to the modular buildup of the DHD Duo system as well as precise and rapid control of the e-motors and its very compact dimensions.

AI: How does Magna’s scalable eDrive portfolio address varying market needs for BEVs?

Docter: Our eDrive portfolio spans from 80 to 250 kilowatts, covering appr. 95% of global applications. It emphasizes not just power but also torque delivery.

Magna’s next generation eDrive can serve as a primary, complementary or secondary drive, with an optional eDecoupling unit for vehicles in the C, D, and E segments. It offers a peak power of 250 kW and a peak axle torque of 5,000 Nm.

The primary drive can be placed in on the front or rear axle, depending on the customer platform and preference. Our secondary drive is an add-on that is used for boosting, recuperation, and generally to improve the vehicle’s driving dynamics. Outside of specific driving situations, the drive is not operational

In addition, we have a complementary drive for premium manufacturers who want to offer all-wheel drive capability and largely improved vehicle driving dynamics

There are different system designs which allow the e-drive to be fitted to either the front or the rear. You can accelerate with the rear drive, but brake with the front drive.

This offers all-wheel drive capability without extra weight and efficiency losses typical of conventional drivetrains.

AI: What features make the eDS Duo suitable for premium off-road vehicles?

Docter: Well, I think it is a wish come true. The eDS Duo is ideally suited for off-road applications, offering precise, independent control of all four wheels at various speeds. It features front and rear units with electric motors on each wheel, plus two gears for high-speed highway driving or slow, technical off-road maneuvering.

With a power range of up to 240 kW, the eDS Duo includes a unique wheel-individual propulsion system capable of features like the “G-Turn,” which enables the vehicle to rotate 360 degrees in place. This provides exceptional all-wheel drive capability, akin to tank-like agility.

Effective cooling is essential for continuous operating, especially to maintain such advanced features.

The eDS Duo is ideally suited for off-road applications.

AI: What steps is Magna taking to improve the sustainability and efficiency of its drive solutions?

Docter: On the production side, we have achieved CO 2 neutrality in our European and Chinese plants, sourcing all energy from renewable sources.

In terms of products, recyclability is a priority. Most of our components are made from steel and aluminum with recyclability rates of up to 99%. Additionally, power density significantly impacts efficiency. A lighter unit performing the same work as a heavier one is more sustainable since it needs less material and hence the CO2 footprint is smaller.

Our e-drives demonstrate combined efficiencies above 90% in typical drive cycles. We are very proud of the high-power densities and recyclability, aiming to minimize losses across the entire system. For example, a powertrain composed of an e-motor, inverter, and gearbox each at 98% efficiency results in an overall efficiency of around 94%. Our current systems operate with very high efficiency with ongoing efforts to improve further.

Reducing system complexity also allows for simpler cooling systems, benefiting cost and efficiency.

AI: How is Magna reducing the use of heavy rare earths in its motors?

Docter:

We employ two main strategies.

One involves optimizing magnets made with heavy rare earth elements to use the minimum necessary. We collaborate closely with magnet suppliers, aiming to eliminate heavy rare earth elements entirely.

The other strategy focuses on developing e-motors that operate without magnets altogether or use magnets based on elements other than rare earth materials.

AI: What future technologies is Magna developing to further enhance motor and inverter efficiency?

Docter: Control software is crucial; precise management of e-motor operation is essential for the electric vehicle. Smart electromagnetic design of e-motors, new power electronics architectures, improved power electronics components and materials also play a vital role.

When beneficial, we pursue vertical integration, manufacturing key components like gears, shafts, control boards and power modules internally. This approach allows us to optimize package, efficiency, and costs, leveraging in-house expertise.

AI: What can we expect from Magna Powertrain in the future?

Docter: We are confidently navigating the transition by maintaining high quality standards across traditional products, while expanding our electrification offerings. Our solutions aim to deliver excellence in efficiency, NVH, safety, comfort and cost competitiveness.

