Monroe Ride Solutions ‘Expert Talks’ Video Series Unlocks Secrets Behind Today’s Best Driving Experiences

Tenneco’s Monroe Ride Solutions business has launched an extensive social media campaign featuring in-depth videos that take viewers deep inside the engineering laboratories and test facilities that are helping global automakers deliver dramatically enhanced driving experiences in their latest models. Monroe Ride Solutions is a pioneer in the development of advanced passive and electronic suspension technologies for passenger vehicles, commercial trucks and off-road equipment, and other applications. Its suspension solutions can be found in millions of late-model vehicles worldwide.

The new “Expert Talks” series, available via LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Youtube, features an array of videos covering the latest trends in vehicle dynamics. These include the use of artificial intelligence, neural networks and what some might describe as the “voodoo magic” that enable vehicle manufacturers to boost consumer engagement through more controlled, comfortable, fun, and safe driving experiences.

“Suspension performance today is every bit as important in a consumer’s buying decision as vehicle styling, powertrain technology and in-cabin amenities. It’s what the buyer feels in every driving environment and situation, and increasingly it’s what they are willing to pay more for,” said Cash Mahesh, EV and President, Performance Solutions business which includes Monroe Ride Solutions at Tenneco. “Consequently, the engineering resources, mind power and science we bring to this opportunity are truly extraordinary – and that’s what we will share in every ‘Expert Talks’ video.”

Expert Talk Series: AI Benchmarking https://www.youtube.com/shorts/SGuePMlCTrc

In addition to exploring the ideas, people and science behind the latest automotive suspension technologies, the “Expert Talks” series offers fascinating insights into consumer buying trends in key global markets, including China and India, which together comprise more than 40% of the world’s population.

Expert Talk: MRS Shares How It Sets the Market https://www.youtube.com/shorts/TZ_THNOJLBM

“In China, we’ve seen emerging domestic OEMs increase their market share from 30% to 70% in just five years,” added Cash. “The driving force of this success has been continuous, high-velocity innovation. They are launching new models, each featuring the latest suspension technology, in 18 months or less. That’s unheard of in other regions around the world, and the ability of suppliers like Tenneco and Monroe Ride Solutions to innovate at the same velocity has become a huge competitive advantage.”

MRS Expert Talk Featuring Mike Church, VP and GM Europe https://www.youtube.com/shorts/NSflUd36frI

In India, where Monroe Ride Solutions commands more than 50% of the OEM suspension market, new technologies – both in the business’s Monroe OE Solutions passive suspension and Monroe Intelligent Suspension electronic suspension portfolios – are meeting the demand of a massive middle-class that is increasingly moving up to premium-level vehicles and technologies. “The suspension market is highly regional – consumers in North America have very different needs and expectations than those in Europe, China and India,” explained John Kinnick, VP and GM Monroe Ride Solutions. “The challenge and opportunity for us is to leverage not only the engineering resources we have on the ground in each region but also to tap into the mindpower we have working with OEMs in other parts of the world. This unique approach has enabled us to become the premier innovator in our category.”

Cash Mahesh EVP and GM Performance Solutions discusses MRS’s growth in China and India https://www.youtube.com/shorts/LhI9YfxTw6w

About Tenneco

Tenneco is a global leader in the design, manufacturing and marketing of automotive products for original equipment and aftermarket customers. Through its DRiV, Performance Solutions, Clean Air, Powertrain and Champion® Ignition business groups, Tenneco drives advancements in global mobility by providing technology solutions across multiple sectors.

