New 5 Amp battery simulator from Pickering on show at The Battery Show North America, Detroit

Pickering Interfaces will showcase its range of industry-standard modular signal switching and sensor simulation solutions for electronics test and verification – including its new 5 Amp battery simulator – on booth #5128 at The Battery Show North America 2025, at Huntington Place, in the heart of Downtown Detroit, Michigan, USA from 6-9 October 2025.

Celebrating its 15th year, The Battery Show, co-located with Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo, is the largest and most comprehensive advanced battery and hybrid & electric vehicle (H/EV) technology event in North America. Its expertly curated technical conference spans new methods of advanced battery design and manufacturing, supply chain forecasts, and regulatory outlook. The event brings together battery and EV/HEV manufacturers, industry experts and thought leaders, and academics to help solve manufacturing, supply chain, and production challenges. More than 21,000 professionals and decision makers use it to discover the latest products, technology, and solutions from 1,300+ suppliers.

Previewing the new 5A battery simulator, Stephen Jenkins, Simulation Product Manager at Pickering, explains: “Our new 5A battery simulator is a next-generation PXI/PXIe module designed to simplify and enhance BMS (battery management system) testing. With up to four fully isolated channels per slot, each capable of supplying up to 8V and 5A, it enables customers to emulate battery cells or modules in both low- and high-voltage stacks. It combines high current drive, precision readback, and hardware safety features in a compact platform ideal for demanding applications across EVs, energy storage, and beyond.”

Also highlighted on the stand will be the company’s BMS HIL (hardware-in-the-loop) test demo, which includes the following Pickering products:

PXI battery simulator module – to simulate batteries in a stacked architecture

PXI fault insertion module – to simulate cell shorts and broken wires

High power, high voltage and high current PXI switching modules

Modules housed in an LXI chassis with supporting cables and connectors

In addition to the new 5A battery simulator and BMS demo, Pickering will showcase the following products and demos for signal switching and sensor simulation:

High power and high voltage PXI switching modules

Modules housed in PXIe fully hybrid chassis, and LXI/USB modular chassis – capable of hosting the company’s range of 3U PXI switching and simulation modules in an LXI environment, allowing remote control over a gigabit Ethernet connection

Supporting cables and connectors, together with its free online graphical

Cable Design Tool

Cable Design Tool Reed relays from Pickering Group’s relay division, Pickering Electronics

Pickering Interfaces stands behind its manufactured products with a standard three-year warranty and guaranteed long-term product support. Pricing, availability and contact information are supplied on its website at: www.pickeringtest.com

About Pickering Interfaces

Pickering Interfaces designs and manufactures modular signal switching & simulation for use in electronic test & verification. We offer the industry’s most extensive range of switching and simulation products for PXI, LXI, and PCI applications. We also provide cable and connector solutions, diagnostic test tools, and application software and drivers created by our in-house software team to support these products.

Pickering’s products are specified in test systems installed worldwide and have a reputation for providing excellent reliability and value. Pickering Interfaces operates globally with direct operations in the US, UK, Germany, Sweden, France, Czech Republic, China, and Malaysia, together with additional representation in countries throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. We serve all electronics industries, including automotive, aerospace & defense, energy, industrial, communications, medical, and semiconductor. For more information on signal switching and simulation products or sales contacts, please visit www.pickeringtest.com.

Press contact:

Kimberly Otte

+1 781-897-1710

kim.otte@pickeringtest.com

Or PR agency:

Mark Gradwell, BWW Communications

+44-7575-318681

mark.gradwell@bwwcomms.com

