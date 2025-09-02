Pulsiv & Farnell sign global stocking agreement

Pulsiv, the UK innovator of power electronics technology, has signed a global stocking agreement with electronic component distribution giant, Farnell. This important signing will see Pulsiv’s microcontrollers, evaluation boards, and fully assembled USB-C modules held in stock at Farnell’s distribution centre in Leeds, UK and delivered to customers globally within 48 hours.

Nick Theodoris, Pulsiv Director of Global Sales & Distribution comments: “This global stocking agreement is an essential part in the expansion of our business as it enables customers globally to access our products quickly and efficiently. Farnell has a long history of supplying electronic products to the engineering community and customers of all sizes. We’re looking forward to delivering our patented power electronics solutions to design engineers around the world and ensuring everyone can share our vision that every product can ‘Do More While Using Less’.”

Robert Burton, Farnell Product Segment Leader for Power Management adds: “We are delighted to add the innovative range of Pulsiv OSMIUM products to Farnell’s industry-leading portfolio of power management products. By getting Pulsiv’s cutting-edge technology into the hands of engineers and designers around the world, we will support their mission to transform AC-DC power conversion across the globe.”

About Farnell

Farnell was established more than 80 years ago supplying radio parts to budding technology enthusiasts. Now part of the Avnet Group, it offers more than 10 million products on demand and employs 3300 staff across 19 offices.

With 10 warehouses globally, and more than 880,000 Element14 community members, Farnell is widely regarding as one of the leading global distributors of products and technology for electronic system design, maintenance, and repair.

About Pulsiv OSMIUM technology

Pulsiv OSMIUM technology is a totally new, innovative, and patented method of AC-DC power conversion and the only suitable alternative to a boost PFC converter. Based on the structure of a buck converter, Pulsiv OSMIUM intelligently regulates current rather than voltage, while still meeting the regulatory requirements for power factor and harmonic currents. Ideal for power supply designs up to 350W (with higher power levels under development), it optimises PFC (power factor correction) to deliver a unique combination of features and benefits while reducing conversion losses and increasing efficiency across all load conditions.

To simplify the design process, Pulsiv offers:

Pulsiv OSMIUM technology provides a scalable platform for engineers to reduce size, improve energy consumption, and optimise cost when designing a power supply for virtually any mains powered or battery charging application.

About Pulsiv

Based in Cambridge, UK, Pulsiv has developed and patented innovative technology to intelligently manage the power conversion process. Pulsiv OSMIUM products are designed to improve efficiency, optimise cost, and reduce overall energy consumption in billions of devices that are powered or charged from a mains supply.

Pulsiv is committed to helping the world move towards 100% renewable energy and reducing the long-term environmental impact of all electronic devices. Find out more at: www.pulsiv.co.uk

