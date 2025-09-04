Saudi Arabia: Unlocking New Investment Horizons

Saudi Arabia is rapidly unlocking new industrial opportunities through its Standard Incentives for the Industrial Sector Program, supporting the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goals for economic diversification.

Saudi Arabia has made it clear that it fully welcomes international investment.

In January, the Ministry for Industry and Mineral Resources, in partnership with the Ministry of Investment, launched the Standard Incentives for the Industrial Sector to further boost this momentum.

The program provides financial and operational support for innovative projects that enhance Saudi Arabia’s industrial capacity.

The Standard Incentives for the Industrial Sector, prioritizes products not currently produced in the Kingdom, promoting localization and diversification, while positioning Saudi Arabia as a regional manufacturing hub.

A core feature of this initiative is sustained enablement for up to seven years, throughout both the construction and operational phases.

The program also offers up to 35% of initial investment costs – capped at SAR 50 million – helping to ensure long-term industrial growth.

Open to a wide range of business structures – from sole proprietorships to joint ventures – qualifying projects must establish manufacturing facilities for non-local products.

Furthermore, businesses must also demonstrate a minimum 25% equity participation and sound financial performance.

For investors, this presents an opportunity to enter a rapidly transforming economy, while supporting Saudi Arabia to fulfil its ambition of being a leader in industrial innovation, these highly attractive incentives end by mid of November 2025.

You can apply now for the Standard Incentives for the Industrial Sector through the Senaei platform: https://industry.sa/en/home