Top Mistakes to Avoid After a T-Bone Collision

A T-bone collision is a crash that happens when two vehicles collide side by side, forming the shape of a T. This is usually one of the most dangerous forms of car accidents that can leave those involved severely injured, causing broken bones, traumatic brain injury, etc. The main cause of such incidents is running a red light at intersections, causing the vehicle to slam into the vehicle on the other side of the road.

An accident leaves us not only with physical injury but also with financial and emotional burdens. Most people take longer to recover financially and emotionally after an accident than physically, which is why it is important that those involved in accidents get the right compensation. But making certain mistakes can easily affect the amount you get as compensation. So, here are a few common mistakes that you need to avoid if you are ever involved in a T-bone accident.

1. Not Reporting the Incident

One of the biggest mistakes that you can make after being involved in an accident is not reporting the incident to the police or other authorities. Informing the police is one of the best ways to help you prove fault and establish liability. By not informing the police, there will be no official report. That means you may miss out on one of the best forms of evidence you can put forward for your case.

2. Admitting Fault Quickly

A T-bone accident is something where it is difficult to find out who exactly was responsible for the crash. But due to the sudden shock after the crash, it is normal for those involved in the crash to apologize. But a simple apology may be used to make you liable for the case, even if you’re not entirely responsible for the accident.

So, instead of that, you could just talk to the other driver for their details and let the concerned authorities decide who is at fault with the evidence.

3. Not Collecting Evidence at the Scene

If you are fine after the accident, the first thing you should do is try to gather as much evidence as possible. But most people are in a hurry to leave the scene, and they often forget or don’t bother about this step. You need to take photos of the vehicles and the surroundings, check for skid marks, and talk to any witnesses around to help support your case.

Evidence, if not collected at the proper time, may fade away, making it difficult to prove your point.

4. Skipping Medical Evaluation

This is one of the most common mistakes that most victims make, because they don’t feel an immediate need for a medical evaluation. But it is always best to get yourself checked for internal injuries or other complex issues that may arise days after the accident.

Also, keeping all your medical records and the doctor’s suggestions will prove that the injury was caused by the accident, helping you get a better compensation amount. By not visiting the doctor on time, insurance companies may use it against you to prove that the injuries were not due to the accident.

5. Settling Too Early

Sometimes after an accident, we don’t want to spend time arguing with the insurance companies, which often makes us accept the first offer given by them. But insurance companies usually downplay the first offer. Also, you might never know how much your medical bills might cost until you’ve fully recovered, leaving you financially strained.

Always remember that once you accept an offer, you cannot claim more, so it is always better to discuss with an attorney before you accept the offer.

Final Thoughts

The steps you take after a T-bone collision can really decide how much compensation you will get after the case. Avoiding these common mistakes is the best way to protect your rights after the accident. It is also best to seek advice from a personal injury attorney who can help navigate the case.

