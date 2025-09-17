Visa is first off the line by launching Fleet & Mobility ecosystem with 15 partners at Oracle Red Bull Racing headquarters, supercharging B2B payments in the sector

Visa, a global leader in digital payments, has officially launched its Fleet 2.0 programme with 15 different partners, representing an important milestone in Visa’s ongoing global initiative to drive innovation in the development of fleet and B2B mobility payments.

The Visa Fleet 2.0 card delivers a one stop shop payment solution, greater flexibility, universal acceptance, real-time tracking and comprehensive analytics. It was created to solve a range of legacy issues and pain-points within the fleet management industry, with 77% of drivers admitting they were unhappy with the complexity of their existing payment solutions and 84% of operators frustrated with the lack of a unified platform[1].

With this launch, Visa is delivering digital fleet payments to drive financial flexibility and greater control for managers and drivers – turning multiple cards to just one credential. This solution gives partners the ability to expand their offerings, streamline operational complexity, and capture new revenue channels.

Visa Fleet is a catalyst for accelerating innovative digital solutions that will revolutionise the sector by providing more choice and robust security, alongside a stable of partners from around Europe, which include (in alphabetical order): Cardlay; Carpay-Diem; Enfuce; Episode Six; Froda; G4S Telematix; Mynt; Nuek; Picafuel; Plan A; Pliant; RecieptHero; Stacc; The ai Corporation; and XXimo.

Over the past nine months, the partners have been joining Visa’s Ready for Fleet programme, climaxing at the Visa Ready for Fleet Summit yesterday. The programme provides technology partners with tools, frameworks, and validation to ensure their solutions meet Visa’s standards for functionality, integration, and security—helping bring next-generation fleet card programs to market faster.

Richard Campion, Head of Fleet & Mobility at Visa, said “Business mobility is on the brink of huge change, with more adaptable solutions required to keep up with the pace of evolving customer needs. There is a significant opportunity for new, open-loop solutions that can unlock a range of benefits, better user experience, greater security and control. This is what drives us at Visa Fleet, alongside like-minded innovative partners.”

The summit, held at the iconic MK7 headquarters of Oracle Red Bull Racing, follows the launch of several fleet card programs on Visa Fleet 2.0. It also comes shortly after the announcement in July that Visa is bringing Google Pay integration to Fleet Cards, enabling tokenization and push-to-wallet across the digital wallet ecosystem. The announcement addresses the long-standing challenge of fleet data tags being tied solely to the plastic card chip. Now, fleet data tags can be configured by the issuer, fintech or processor, allowing custom data tags to be dynamically provisioned during the tokenization process.

