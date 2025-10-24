Adastra Achieves AWS Automotive Competency Status

Adastra Group (also known as Adastra Corporation), a global leader in
artificial intelligence and data analytics, today announced it has achieved
Amazon Web Services (AWS) Automotive Competency Status. This designation
highlights Adastra’s track record in helping automakers modernize with
scalable, cloud-native AWS technologies.
“This recognition is a testament to our deep industry expertise and
commitment to delivering innovative, data-driven solutions that drive
measurable impact. With a global presence and multidisciplinary teams across
key automotive regions, Adastra is uniquely positioned to support clients
worldwide from strategy to execution. From sales-funnel optimization and CRM
migration to connected mobility and digital-first customer engagement, we
combine AWS technologies, industry expertise, and local insight to help our
partners boost efficiency and stay competitive as the landscape evolves.”
– Cem Bilir, EVP, Automotive & Manufacturing Sales, Adastra
As an AWS Automotive Competency Partner, Adastra is recognized for
delivering secure, high-performing cloud infrastructure that powers
innovation in the automotive sector.
Adastra’s European footprint in automotive and manufacturing is central to
its success. With deep domain expertise from entities in Germany and the
Czech Republic, Adastra works closely with leading OEMs to modernize IT
landscapes, optimize business processes such as supply chains, and unlock
new business models powered by data and AI on AWS.
Supported by global delivery centers, Adastra’s teams bring more than two
decades of practical experience across diverse business domains, helping
clients meet standards for sustainability, compliance, and digital
innovation across the globe.
Key Automotive Use Cases
Adastra supports automotive leaders in modernizing operations and innovating
with AWS, including:
Digital Customer Engagement: Enhance brand loyalty and retention by
delivering highly personalized experiences. Through AI-driven customer
insights, behavioural analysis, and intelligent interactions, automotive
leaders can deepen customer relationships, increase satisfaction, and drive
repeat sales.
Sales Growth & Funnel Optimization: Accelerate revenue with data-driven
sales strategies that optimize the customer journey from lead to conversion.
Through advanced analytics and AI-driven customer segmentation,
organizations can target the right audiences, anticipate demand shifts, and
tailor offers that maximize dealer performance and customer lifetime value.
The result: stronger loyalty, sustainable profitability, and a lasting
competitive edge.
Connected Mobility & New Revenue Streams: Use connected vehicle data to
create differentiated services and business models. From enabling
personalized mobility experiences to developing innovative marketing and
revenue opportunities, data-driven insights help automotive companies stay
ahead in an evolving marketplace.
CRM Migration to Salesforce: Seamlessly migrate legacy reports and data from
on-premises systems to a modern AWS and Tableau platform, enabling improved
analytics, reporting capabilities, and business agility.
Reducing Manual Workload for Agents: Automate case processing through
Salesforce and AWS, covering a significant portion of reported cases to
reduce agent workload and improve operational efficiency.
Learn more about our automotive expertise:
https://adastracorp.com/industries/automotive/
Discover our collaboration with AWS:
https://adastracorp.com/aws-services-and-solutions/
About Adastra
Adastra is a global leader in AI and data-driven transformation, helping
organizations lead with artificial intelligence-responsibly, strategically,
and at scale. With over 25 years of experience, Adastra empowers enterprise
clients to unlock business value through data innovation, operational
excellence, and smart customer engagement.
Trusted by some of the world’s most prominent brands, Adastra delivers
end-to-end solutions grounded in thoughtful strategy, robust governance, and
deep technical expertise. From defining vision to ensuring execution,
Adastra guides organizations through every stage of their AI, data and cloud
journey-building future-ready capabilities and delivering measurable,
lasting impact.
Adastra serves clients across key industries including financial services,
automotive, manufacturing, technology, media and telecom (TMT), healthcare,
retail, and professional services. The company employs more than 2,000
professionals across several market facing and global delivery centres.
