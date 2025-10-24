Adastra Achieves AWS Automotive Competency Status

Adastra Group (also known as Adastra Corporation), a global leader in

artificial intelligence and data analytics, today announced it has achieved

Amazon Web Services (AWS) Automotive Competency Status. This designation

highlights Adastra’s track record in helping automakers modernize with

scalable, cloud-native AWS technologies.

“This recognition is a testament to our deep industry expertise and

commitment to delivering innovative, data-driven solutions that drive

measurable impact. With a global presence and multidisciplinary teams across

key automotive regions, Adastra is uniquely positioned to support clients

worldwide from strategy to execution. From sales-funnel optimization and CRM

migration to connected mobility and digital-first customer engagement, we

combine AWS technologies, industry expertise, and local insight to help our

partners boost efficiency and stay competitive as the landscape evolves.”

– Cem Bilir, EVP, Automotive & Manufacturing Sales, Adastra

As an AWS Automotive Competency Partner, Adastra is recognized for

delivering secure, high-performing cloud infrastructure that powers

innovation in the automotive sector.

Adastra’s European footprint in automotive and manufacturing is central to

its success. With deep domain expertise from entities in Germany and the

Czech Republic, Adastra works closely with leading OEMs to modernize IT

landscapes, optimize business processes such as supply chains, and unlock

new business models powered by data and AI on AWS.

Supported by global delivery centers, Adastra’s teams bring more than two

decades of practical experience across diverse business domains, helping

clients meet standards for sustainability, compliance, and digital

innovation across the globe.

Key Automotive Use Cases

Adastra supports automotive leaders in modernizing operations and innovating

with AWS, including:

Digital Customer Engagement: Enhance brand loyalty and retention by

delivering highly personalized experiences. Through AI-driven customer

insights, behavioural analysis, and intelligent interactions, automotive

leaders can deepen customer relationships, increase satisfaction, and drive

repeat sales.

Sales Growth & Funnel Optimization: Accelerate revenue with data-driven

sales strategies that optimize the customer journey from lead to conversion.

Through advanced analytics and AI-driven customer segmentation,

organizations can target the right audiences, anticipate demand shifts, and

tailor offers that maximize dealer performance and customer lifetime value.

The result: stronger loyalty, sustainable profitability, and a lasting

competitive edge.

Connected Mobility & New Revenue Streams: Use connected vehicle data to

create differentiated services and business models. From enabling

personalized mobility experiences to developing innovative marketing and

revenue opportunities, data-driven insights help automotive companies stay

ahead in an evolving marketplace.

CRM Migration to Salesforce: Seamlessly migrate legacy reports and data from

on-premises systems to a modern AWS and Tableau platform, enabling improved

analytics, reporting capabilities, and business agility.

Reducing Manual Workload for Agents: Automate case processing through

Salesforce and AWS, covering a significant portion of reported cases to

reduce agent workload and improve operational efficiency.

Learn more about our automotive expertise:

https://adastracorp.com/industries/automotive/

Discover our collaboration with AWS:

https://adastracorp.com/aws-services-and-solutions/

About Adastra

Adastra is a global leader in AI and data-driven transformation, helping

organizations lead with artificial intelligence-responsibly, strategically,

and at scale. With over 25 years of experience, Adastra empowers enterprise

clients to unlock business value through data innovation, operational

excellence, and smart customer engagement.

Trusted by some of the world’s most prominent brands, Adastra delivers

end-to-end solutions grounded in thoughtful strategy, robust governance, and

deep technical expertise. From defining vision to ensuring execution,

Adastra guides organizations through every stage of their AI, data and cloud

journey-building future-ready capabilities and delivering measurable,

lasting impact.

Adastra serves clients across key industries including financial services,

automotive, manufacturing, technology, media and telecom (TMT), healthcare,

retail, and professional services. The company employs more than 2,000

professionals across several market facing and global delivery centres.

