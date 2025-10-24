Aptiv Unveils Gen 8 Radars to Power the Future of ADAS

Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV), a global technology company focused on enabling a
safer, greener, and more connected future, today announced its most advanced
radar technology to date-engineered to meet the evolving demands of future
advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS). Powered by Aptiv’s proprietary
antenna and silicon design, the Gen 8 radars deliver the class-leading
performance and high-resolution sensing needed to support AI- and machine
learning-driven ADAS capabilities.
Aptiv’s Gen 8 radars unlock new possibilities for hands-free driving in
complex urban environments, delivering advanced perception with greater cost
efficiency. Both front-facing and corner radar units represent a significant
leap forward in how vehicles sense and interpret their surroundings,
providing reliable performance even in the most challenging real-world
conditions.
The same core IP that powers Aptiv’s Gen 8 radars, also drives the newly
launched Aptiv PULSE Sensor-a compact, versatile solution that combines
radar and camera data to enhance perception around the entire vehicle. By
integrating ultra short-range technology with a surround-view camera, PULSE
can replace up to four ultrasonic sensors, improving detection accuracy
while reducing system complexity and cost for automakers. Its precision and
adaptability make it also ideal for multiple short-range sensing
applications, including drones and industrial robotics.
“Aptiv pioneered radar technology in production vehicles more than two
decades ago, and today, we’re once again setting the pace,” said Javed Khan,
Executive Vice President and President of Software, Advanced Safety and User
Experience, Aptiv. “Our Gen 8 Radars mark a major step forward in the
journey toward intelligent, software-defined vehicles-delivering all-weather
reliability, 4D perception, and deep environmental awareness that enable
global automakers to safely and cost-effectively scale to higher levels of
automation.”
Expanding the Perception Portfolio
Backed by over 25 years in radar technology expertise, Aptiv’s Gen 8 radars
combine proprietary software and hardware intellectual property (IP),
introducing significant improvements in performance for a broader range of
driving solutions across challenging weather and lighting conditions.
The Gen 8 radars enable new driving scenarios-such as Navigation on
Autopilot (NOA)-even in complex, cluttered environments like urban streets
and parking structures, thanks to its significantly expanded field of view.
Key Gen 8 radars features include:
Forward Radar: Provides long-range detection beyond 300 meters with
ultra-fine 4D angular resolution, enabling enhanced classification of over-
and under-drivable static objects. This next-generation system delivers a
30% performance boost and doubles the vertical field of view compared to its
predecessor.
Dual-Mode Corner Radar: Enhances the previous generation’s industry-leading
range performance by increasing the vertical field of view’s (FOV)
resolution, delivering improved capability in close-range, low-speed
scenarios such as frontal automatic emergency braking (AEB), automated
parking, and object avoidance. Compared to the prior generation, horizontal
discrimination improved by 25 percent and vertical discrimination is now
possible thanks to cutting-edge sensing technology.
Built for the Real-World Performance
Aptiv’s Gen 8 radars set a new standard in ADAS technology, delivering
enhanced detection, precision, and adaptability. Designed for real-world
driving performance, they offer smarter, safer, and more scalable solutions
such as
Step-Change in Detection Count: The system delivers improvement in object
detection compared to prior generations, enabling the identification of more
objects with richer sensor feedback.
Increased Channel Count: The base configuration of Gen 8 radars doubles the
number of channels versus its predecessor, enhancing detection and object
classification sensitivity while flexibly delivering premium radar
performance with minimal design changes.
Over- and Under-Drivable Static Objects: Superior 4D angular resolution
enables radar-only classification of over- and under-drivable static
objects, supporting radar-exclusive target detection for advanced cruise
control features.
Superior Accuracy for Target Detection and Tracking: Advanced discrimination
capabilities and a low error rate-even in high dynamic range and low
signal-to-noise ratio (SNR) environments-enable the detection and tracking
of targets that were previously missed.
Wider Array for Improved Detection Across the Full Field of View: A leading
channel count enables outstanding measurement performance across both the
vertical and horizontal fields of view, supporting broader and more precise
object detection.
Real-Time Drivable Space Estimation: Accurately maps open lanes, obstacles,
and road debris at highway speeds, significantly enhancing situational
awareness and driving safety.
Supports AI-Powered Systems: Delivers continuous, high-quality sensor data
to machine learning models, enabling smarter, more adaptive decision-making
across all driving conditions and scenarios.
Together, these solutions underscore Aptiv’s commitment to shaping a
software-defined future-leveraging AI, machine learning, and sensor fusion
to deliver scalable, efficient technologies that can extend beyond
automotive to support cross-industries applications.
