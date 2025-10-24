Aptiv Unveils Gen 8 Radars to Power the Future of ADAS

Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV), a global technology company focused on enabling a

safer, greener, and more connected future, today announced its most advanced

radar technology to date-engineered to meet the evolving demands of future

advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS). Powered by Aptiv’s proprietary

antenna and silicon design, the Gen 8 radars deliver the class-leading

performance and high-resolution sensing needed to support AI- and machine

learning-driven ADAS capabilities.

Aptiv’s Gen 8 radars unlock new possibilities for hands-free driving in

complex urban environments, delivering advanced perception with greater cost

efficiency. Both front-facing and corner radar units represent a significant

leap forward in how vehicles sense and interpret their surroundings,

providing reliable performance even in the most challenging real-world

conditions.

The same core IP that powers Aptiv’s Gen 8 radars, also drives the newly

launched Aptiv PULSE Sensor-a compact, versatile solution that combines

radar and camera data to enhance perception around the entire vehicle. By

integrating ultra short-range technology with a surround-view camera, PULSE

can replace up to four ultrasonic sensors, improving detection accuracy

while reducing system complexity and cost for automakers. Its precision and

adaptability make it also ideal for multiple short-range sensing

applications, including drones and industrial robotics.

“Aptiv pioneered radar technology in production vehicles more than two

decades ago, and today, we’re once again setting the pace,” said Javed Khan,

Executive Vice President and President of Software, Advanced Safety and User

Experience, Aptiv. “Our Gen 8 Radars mark a major step forward in the

journey toward intelligent, software-defined vehicles-delivering all-weather

reliability, 4D perception, and deep environmental awareness that enable

global automakers to safely and cost-effectively scale to higher levels of

automation.”

Expanding the Perception Portfolio

Backed by over 25 years in radar technology expertise, Aptiv’s Gen 8 radars

combine proprietary software and hardware intellectual property (IP),

introducing significant improvements in performance for a broader range of

driving solutions across challenging weather and lighting conditions.

The Gen 8 radars enable new driving scenarios-such as Navigation on

Autopilot (NOA)-even in complex, cluttered environments like urban streets

and parking structures, thanks to its significantly expanded field of view.

Key Gen 8 radars features include:

Forward Radar: Provides long-range detection beyond 300 meters with

ultra-fine 4D angular resolution, enabling enhanced classification of over-

and under-drivable static objects. This next-generation system delivers a

30% performance boost and doubles the vertical field of view compared to its

predecessor.

Dual-Mode Corner Radar: Enhances the previous generation’s industry-leading

range performance by increasing the vertical field of view’s (FOV)

resolution, delivering improved capability in close-range, low-speed

scenarios such as frontal automatic emergency braking (AEB), automated

parking, and object avoidance. Compared to the prior generation, horizontal

discrimination improved by 25 percent and vertical discrimination is now

possible thanks to cutting-edge sensing technology.

Built for the Real-World Performance

Aptiv’s Gen 8 radars set a new standard in ADAS technology, delivering

enhanced detection, precision, and adaptability. Designed for real-world

driving performance, they offer smarter, safer, and more scalable solutions

such as

Step-Change in Detection Count: The system delivers improvement in object

detection compared to prior generations, enabling the identification of more

objects with richer sensor feedback.

Increased Channel Count: The base configuration of Gen 8 radars doubles the

number of channels versus its predecessor, enhancing detection and object

classification sensitivity while flexibly delivering premium radar

performance with minimal design changes.

Over- and Under-Drivable Static Objects: Superior 4D angular resolution

enables radar-only classification of over- and under-drivable static

objects, supporting radar-exclusive target detection for advanced cruise

control features.

Superior Accuracy for Target Detection and Tracking: Advanced discrimination

capabilities and a low error rate-even in high dynamic range and low

signal-to-noise ratio (SNR) environments-enable the detection and tracking

of targets that were previously missed.

Wider Array for Improved Detection Across the Full Field of View: A leading

channel count enables outstanding measurement performance across both the

vertical and horizontal fields of view, supporting broader and more precise

object detection.

Real-Time Drivable Space Estimation: Accurately maps open lanes, obstacles,

and road debris at highway speeds, significantly enhancing situational

awareness and driving safety.

Supports AI-Powered Systems: Delivers continuous, high-quality sensor data

to machine learning models, enabling smarter, more adaptive decision-making

across all driving conditions and scenarios.

Together, these solutions underscore Aptiv’s commitment to shaping a

software-defined future-leveraging AI, machine learning, and sensor fusion

to deliver scalable, efficient technologies that can extend beyond

automotive to support cross-industries applications.

