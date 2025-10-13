Beyond driver monitoring: trinamiX brings alcohol detection and face unlock to the vehicle

trinamiX’s “Invisible Biometric Sensing Display” uses patented Beam Profile Analysis to monitor vehicle occupants’ vital signs and biometrics from interior displays.

The platform also incorporates miniaturized near infrared spectroscopy for non-invasive blood alcohol detection, positioning the technology to help automakers enhance safety, comfort, and compliance with emerging regulations. In a concept car developed with WITTE Automotive, trinamiX integrated their secure Face Authentication into the B-pillar for keyless access, blending convenience with stronger security.

The Biometric Sensing Display can tell the difference between a mask and real skin.

At IAA Mobility 2025 in Munich, Automotive Industries (AI) spoke with Wilfried Hermes, Director Consumer Electronics Europe & North America at trinamiX, about the technology, use cases and road to production.

AI: Tell us what the “Invisible Biometric Sensing Display” actually is and how it works.

Hermes: The display is a combination of conventional near‑infrared driver‑monitoring hardware and two key enhancements: a dot projector and trinamiX’s Beam Profile Analysis, which is a patented active optical measurement method. Together they extend simple camera monitoring into a multifunctional sensing platform that has the capability to do vital sign monitoring and face authentication across occupants.

The same hardware also supports material detection (for example seat belts) and can generate depth maps of head and torso to help manage airbag deployment based on posture and distance.

In addition, the display is equipped with a miniaturized near‑infrared spectroscopy sensor to provide a non‑invasive method for detection of blood-alcohol levels.

The overall goal is to support OEMs improve safety and comfort for drivers and passengers and to meet upcoming legal requirements.

AI’s Nick Palmen (left) with Wilfried Hermes, Director Consumer Electronics Europe & North America at trinamiX.

AI: Why does trinamiX monitor both driver and passenger biometrics?

Hermes: Monitoring both driver and co‑occupant gives a fuller picture in emergencies. If an accident occurs, knowing the condition of everyone in the vehicle helps first responders prioritize care.

Continuous monitoring can also enable pre‑emptive safety actions, for example, adjusting restraints or airbag deployment profiles based on occupant size, position and physiological state.

AI: How does the alcohol detection work, and how does it meet differing regulatory requirements?

Hermes: We use invisible near‑infrared light that interacts with ethanol molecules below the skin surface. Advanced algorithms analyze the reflected signal to deduce blood‑alcohol concentration.

The system is configurable to meet different market needs and legal thresholds. On accuracy, our current demonstrator targets an estimate in the range of 0.15 ‰. We continue refining algorithms and calibration for production readiness and region‑specific compliance.

AI: You showed trinamiX Face Authentication integrated into a B‑pillar with WITTE Automotive. How does that change vehicle access?

Hermes: Integrating Face Authentication into the B‑pillar replaces the need for a key or smartphone to unlock the car. Beam Profile Analysis recognizes a pre‑registered user and actuates the door. It is a smooth, keyless experience that opens new design possibilities.

trinamiX Face-Authentication B pillar system.

While combining 2D facial recognition with a patented liveness check that uses skin detection and anti‑spoofing measures we ensure to block even ultra-realistic masks or deepfakes. It’s convenient without compromising theft protection.

AI: What are the next steps towards production deployment?

Hermes: Our priority is to transition the technologies demonstrated at IAA Mobility 2025 into production vehicles. We’re in discussions with OEMs and are working on scaling, regulatory alignment and integration with vehicle architecture.

On the technical side, we continue improving signal processing, calibration across skin tones and environmental conditions, and crafting regionally compliant workflows for functions like alcohol screening.

AI: Any final thoughts for OEMs and suppliers considering this tech?

Hermes: trinamiX sensing solutions give automakers a practical path to reimagine cabin safety and user experience.

By embedding unobtrusive biometric sensors into existing surfaces, OEMs can simplify controls, remove bulky hardware like multiple dedicated sensors, and free up space for new design elements.

The result is safer, more seamless interactions for occupants and greater styling and packaging freedom for designers and engineers — all while enabling compliance with emerging regulations and preserving privacy and security through careful system design.

