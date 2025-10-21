Danisense buys specialist Polish winding company to enhance its manufacturing capabilities and drive expansion

Danisense, the leader in high-accuracy current sense transducers for demanding applications, has announced the acquisition of specialist Polish winding company, Scanwinding. This strategic move marks a significant milestone in Danisenses growth trajectory, enhancing its manufacturing capabilities and market reach.

Our acquisition of Scanwinding aligns perfectly with our vision of continuous improvement and excellence, says Henrik Elb Pedersen, CEO at Danisense. We are excited to combine our strengths and expertise with the talented team at Scanwinding to deliver enhanced value to our customers.

With manufacturing operations in Poland, Scanwinding, a well-established company in the winding industry, has a dedicated complement of 15 skilled employees, led by CEO Magdalena Dziarmaga. Winding is a key process in the manufacture of precision current sense transducers, so the acquisition ensures the quality of Danisenses product range, and supports increased flexibility of customer service.

