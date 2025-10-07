Danisense to exhibit at The Battery Show North America 2025 in Detroit, MI, USA, October 6 – 9

Danisense, the leader in high-accuracy current sense transducers for demanding applications, will be exhibiting at The Battery Show North America 2025 in Detroit, MI, USA, from 6th to 9th October at Huntington Place on booth 2824 of its US distribution partner GMW Associates. On display will be several highly precise and reliable current sense transducers from Danisense, including a DW500 DC-10MHz version. A demo of a type B/B+ Smart Residual Current Monitor for measuring DC and AC residual current up to 100 kHz will also be shown on the booth.

Comments Loic Moreau, Sales & Marketing Director at Danisense: “We are excited to be participating at this year’s Battery Show North America and are looking forward to supporting our US distribution partner GMW Associates on their booth. GMW will have a very interesting Smart Residual Current Monitor from our product range on display.”

Come and visit Danisense at The Battery Show North America on booth 2824 of GMW Associates.

Learn more about Danisense here http://www.danisense.com/

DANISENSE: Precision – Innovation

By combining complex magnetic performance with advanced electronics Danisense provides efficient and precise solutions that match the requirements of worldwide customers in demanding industries. Danisense was founded in 2012 and today is based in Denmark and Japan. The company’s founders and key employees are highly-experienced and possess specialized knowledge about high precision current transducers, enabling Danisense to create solutions that enable its customers to quickly and easy measure AC and DC currents with accuracies down to 1ppm. Its products are of the highest quality and have an extremely flat frequency response and outstanding DC stability.

