Develop BiCD constant-current 2-phase bipolar stepping motor driver with up to 2.7A of output current using Stepper 28 Click from MIKROE

Stepper 28 Click is a compact add-on development board that provides precise control of 2-phase bipolar stepper motors. This new Click boardT from MIKROE, the embedded solutions company that dramatically cuts development time by providing innovative hardware and software products based on proven standards, features the TB67S559FTG, a BiCD constant-current 2-phase bipolar stepping motor driver IC from Toshiba Semiconductor.

Comments Nebojsa Matic, CEO of MIKROE: “Click boards enable designers to begin development immediately without having to learn new tools or pay for development kits. This Stepper 28 Click board is ideal for controlling motors in printers, scanners, and other office machinery and to drives motors in cash drawers or receipt printers (PoS). It can be used to manage motor movements for dispensing products in vending machines, or to provides precise pan and tilt control in surveillance cameras.”

A new member of MIKROE’s 1900-strong mikroBUST -enabled Click board family, the Stepper 28 Click driver integrates DMOSFET output transistors with low ON resistance. It supports motor supply voltages from 8.2V to 44V, and delivers up to 2.7A output current, while incorporating technologies such as Advanced Current Detect System (ACDS) for resistor-less current sensing and Advanced Dynamic Mixed Decay (ADMD) for optimized current regulation. The controller board supports full-step to 1/32 steps resolution for less motor noise and smoother control in addition to several anomaly detection indicators.

Stepper 28 Click is fully compatible with the mikroBUS socket and can be used on any host system supporting the mikroBUST standard. It comes with the mikroSDK open-source libraries, offering unparalleled flexibility for evaluation and customization. Click boards follow a modular prototyping add-on board standard invented by MIKROE, which revolutionizes the way users add new functionalities to development boards. Click boards enable design engineers to change peripherals easily, cutting months off development time. To enable hundreds of Click board to be connected to the microcontroller or microprocessor, the mikroBUS uniform connection interface allows designers to connect any Click board to a main board instantly. The company releases a new Click board nearly every day at 10am, and many leading microcontroller companies including Microchip, NXP, Infineon, Dialog, STM, Analog Devices, Renesas, and Toshiba now include the mikroBUST socket on their development boards.

About MIKROE

MIKROE is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of time-saving industry-standard hardware and software solutions. With unique concepts like Remote Programming/Debugging, One New Product/Day, Multi-Architectural IDE and most recently, the Embedded WikiT platform with more then million ready-for-use projects, MIKROE combines its dev boards, compilers, smart displays, programmers/debuggers and 1900+ Click peripheral boards to dramatically cut development time. mikroBUST; mikroSDKT; SiBrainT and DISCONT are open standards and mikroBUS has been adopted by over 100 leading microcontroller companies and integrated on their development boards.

