Dirac Hosted Automotive Audio Innovation Showcase During IAA Mobility 2025 at msm-studios in Munich

Swedish digital audio pioneer Dirac today announced it will host an exclusive Automotive Audio Innovation Showcase in parallel with IAA Mobility 2025, offering attendees an opportunity to experience the future of in-car sound at one of Europe’s most prestigious audio venues – msm-studios in Munich.

Taking place September 10 – 11 from 12:00 – 6:00 p.m., the showcase will transform msm-studios into a hub for cutting-edge automotive audio demos, product walkthroughs, and industry dialogue. The event will bring together premium audio brands, innovative technology providers, and creators to demonstrate how software-defined audio is transforming the in-cabin experience.

The showcase will allow guests to move seamlessly between indoor meeting spaces and the outdoor demo vehicle area, where a curated lineup of vehicles outfitted with groundbreaking audio technologies will be on display. Featured demonstrations include:

PIEGA × Dirac – A New Benchmark in Branded Automotive Audio

Unveiled in a bespoke BMW iX, this collaboration combines PIEGA’s proprietary ribbon tweeters and COAX midrange/tweeter ribbon drivers with Dirac’s most advanced cabin optimization platform, AudioIQ, and its true-to-source spatial upmixer, Dirac Dimensions. The result is a 45-channel, Dolby Atmos-enabled automotive audio demo system, enabled with that delivers a highly immersive, precision-tuned in-car listening experience across multiple configurations, rivaling top-tier reference studios.

Grewus × BdSound × Sonified by Trèves × Dirac – Personalized Audio Meets Smart Cabin Integration

This multi-partner showcase delivers seat-specific, full-range audio through a breakthrough combination of haptic feedback, exciter-based sound, voice management, and attenuation processing. Using exciters embedded directly into headrests, and haptic actuators in the seats, paired with various algorithm solutions, the system enables a deeply immersive and personal sound experience without compromising cabin design. The solution is lightweight, sustainable, and seamlessly integrated – made possible through Dirac’s AudioIQ platform.

msm-studios × Streamsoft Europe × Dirac – Studio-Level Sound on the Road

This concept brings the acoustic precision of a professional recording studio into the vehicle cabin. Streaming high-fidelity multichannel audio, the system replicates the depth, clarity, and spatial realism of studio-grade sound, now available for every seat. Powered by Dirac’s signature processing, it demonstrates what’s possible when streaming infrastructure, tuning intelligence, and automotive-grade engineering work in concert.

“These demonstrations will provide a glimpse into the future of mobility, where audio becomes an integral part of the vehicle’s identity,” said Hendrik Hermann, VP Automotive at Dirac. “Together with our partners, we’re showcasing how software-defined audio can transform any cabin into an immersive, emotionally resonant listening space, elevating the driving experience for every occupant.”

The Dirac Automotive Audio Innovation Showcase is open by invitation only.

For high-res images, click here.

About PIEGA: PIEGA SA is a family-owned Swiss audio manufacturer founded in 1986 on the shores of Lake Zurich. For nearly 40 years, the company has blended precision engineering, acoustic innovation, and timeless design to create loudspeakers that are as visually elegant as they are acoustically outstanding. PIEGA Automotive, a dedicated subsidiary for in-car audio systems, brings the company’s proven ribbon technology to the road – redefining the standards of luxury automotive audio. For more information, visit www.piega.ch. About BdSound:

BdSound, headquartered in Milan, Italy, with a subsidiary office in Shanghai, China, has been a leading provider of voice technology since 2009. Specializing in audio and speech processing, BdSound develops innovative technologies and offers comprehensive consultancy services aimed at enhancing voice communication and interaction. BdSound technology is integrated into millions of devices across various markets, including automotive, videoconferencing, consumer electronics, and smart devices. Trusted by numerous companies, BdSound is committed to innovating both Human-to-Human and Human-to-Machine communication. Learn more at www.bdsound.com.

About Grewus: Founded in 2007, GREWUS GmbH is a leading Tier-1 and Tier-2 partner for acoustic and haptic systems in the automotive, home appliances, and gaming industries. Based in Hamburg, Germany, the company operates a Global Haptic Competence Center with advanced engineering and testing facilities to develop customized solutions. Its portfolio includes the HapForce™ actuator series and the Haptic Power Engine for seat-integrated tactile interaction. With an annual production capacity of around 30 million components and innovative tools such as ArFi, HEBO, and the Demo-Driver, GREWUS sets new standards for user experience innovation worldwide. For more information, visit www.grewus.de.

About Sonified:

Sonified by Trèves is a business unit of the global automotive acoustic and soft trim specialist, Trèves Group. Founded in France in 1836, and active in the car industry since the 1950’s, Trèves has a long history of innovating materials and processes to enhance in-car comfort and experiences. Sonified by Trèves builds on this legacy with unique technology that integrates linear transducers into vehicle trim. This design keeps external surfaces smooth and true to the designer’s vision while delivering flat-panel speakers that are ultra-thin, flexible in shape and capable of extended frequency range – ideal for headrest and headliner applications. The technology also creates a wide, comfortable sweet spot for listeners to enjoy an immersive experience. Committed to a sustainable future, Sonified by Trèves uses recycled and recyclable materials and offers lightweight, full-range performance tailored to the compact spaces of vehicle cabins. Learn more at www.wearesonified.com.

About msm-studios:

msm-studios has been one of the world’s leading service providers in the field of music production, immersive audio and video post-production for over 30 years. Passion and a pioneering spirit have characterised our company history from the very beginning and have made us a reliable partner for artists, labels and sound professionals. Our quest for the best possible sound quality and our expertise are reflected in countless gold, platinum and Grammy award-winning productions for artists such as Peter Maffay, Scorpions, David Garrett, Andreas Gabalier, Herbert Grönemeyer, Christina Stürmer, Bennett, Yello, Münchner Philharmoniker, Berliner Philharmoniker and the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra as well as for labels such as Universal Music, Sony Music, Warner Music, Deutsche Grammophon and ECM Records. Our team’s high level of expertise spans all genres, from classical to rock and electronic music, and guarantees productions of the highest standard. Our portfolio is rounded off by our video post-production team, which focuses on editing, colour grading and mastering of concert films and music videos as well as Blu-ray authoring. We regularly share our knowledge and experience in training courses, workshops and panels. We also work closely with manufacturers and developers in the audio industry to advance new technologies. For more information, visit www.msm-studios.com.

About Streamsoft Europe:

Streamsoft Europe is a Berlin-based software company dedicated to enabling content creators, production teams, and fans to access the rising wave of high-quality channel-based and immersive audio content. Through its flagship product, the Artist Connection cloud streaming platform, Streamsoft offers highly secure, dedicated white-box streaming services for creators, studios, and their production teams. Supporting both live streaming and pre-recorded content, the platform empowers professionals to deliver exceptional audio experiences to audiences worldwide. Learn more at www.streamsoft.eu.

