Envalior introduces range of certified sustainable Pocan® PBT compounds

As the automotive industry moves toward greater electrification, engineering materials are playing a significant role in shaping the future of transportation, delivering solutions that address performance, safety and sustainability.

To gain insight into the latest material developments supporting this transition, Automotive Industries (AI) spoke with Marc Marbach, Global Business Director for PBT at Envalior, about the company’s new Pocan® PBT grade developed to meet the requirements of future high-voltage connectors in mobility as well as next-generation electrical and electronic (E&E) components.

AI: What is driving the demand for engineering plastics?

Marc Marbach, Global Business Director for PBT at Envalior.

Marbach: Engineering plastics are used in multiple applications ranging from electronics to automotive and industrial. The demand for engineering plastics from Envalior is continuously growing, thus showing our developments are in line with market needs.

The automotive industry is transitioning from combustion engines towards alternative powertrains, like hydrogen and electric. From our perspective there is a clear trend towards electrification.

To support our customers in that journey, Envalior’s latest development is a tailor-made Pocan® PBT grade, which is designed to meet the demanding requirements of future high-voltage (HV) connectors in mobility as well as next-generation E&E components. HV connectors are designed to maintain robust connections even in the harshest vehicle conditions.

AI: What specific challenges in high-voltage e-mobility applications does Pocan® BFN4232ZHR S1 aim to address, and how does it compare to alternative materials?

Marbach: The biggest challenge for an insulative material which can be used in multiple applications is a combination of different properties that are partly counteracting.

The key properties are:

Halogen free V0 at 0,75mm in combination with a high tracking resistance to allow a compact yet safe design

Very good mechanical properties, in particular a high strain at break which is required for various applications, making this material a great fit compared to other halogen free FR options

Outstanding HR properties to exceed performance levels of Polyamides, which are currently used for HV applications.

AI: Please explain the significance of achieving a CTI value of 600 across all colors, particularly black and orange, for electrical insulation in EV connectors.

Marbach: Every device must communicate reliably. To minimize the amount of different materials for a wire harness and reduce system complexities for our customers we made sure our Pocan BFN4232HR S1 is able to perform.

Plus, we made sure it keeps the best possible tracking resistance property even in the challenging but very important high voltage safety color “orange,” which is RAL2003.

AI: How does the halogen- and PFAS-free flame-retardant package enhance safety and sustainability in the context of automotive manufacturing standards like UL 94 V-0?

Marbach: Pocan BFN4232ZHR S1 delivers a robust recipe in terms of regulatory and safety. Most importantly, halogen free FR solutions allow for a safer working environment as no additives are used which are known to release harmful decomposition by-products. Additionally, it is future proof from a regulatory perspective as it is PFAS free.

AI: What applications would benefit most from this level of performance?

Marbach: The first application that comes to mind is high voltage connectors because everything is connected, and you need all the connected components to communicate with each other. It is also very interesting for applications that support factories in the switch from AC to DC current.

The switch to direct current increases efficiency, thus reducing costs.

Then there is the next generation of low voltage connectors where the power is increased by a factor of four, from 12 to 48 volts. We believe this material can reduce the component size without risk of over-heating. Besides these applications, let’s not forget the new opportunities arising from novel smart grid applications.

Property profile of Pocan® PBT showing excellent mechanical stability, processing, and hydrolysis resistance, making it a strong alternative to traditional polyamides (e@b= elongation at break).

AI: How does Pocan® BFN4232ZHR S1 align with Envalior’s broader sustainability goals?

Marbach: Our material is designed to offer different kinds of sustainable solutions for the base resin itself, the filler, and the included additives. We can apply postindustrial recycled (PIR) glass fiber and bio-circular content within the PBT for this grade.

Envalior is constantly expending its sustainable options, and the products are designed to apply these solutions. We also benefit from our backwards integration on base resin and glass fiber in addition to our globally ISCC+ certified compounding network.

AI: What is your overall approach to sustainability?

Marbach: Envalior has developed a portfolio of sustainable and high-performance engineering materials across three industries: mobility, electrical & electronics, and consumer goods. The central theme is reducing environmental impact, with materials made from bio-or recycled-based sources.

We are offering a PBT product range which is based on bio-circular 1.4-butanediol (BDO), for which the raw material is used cooking oil.

The proportion of sustainable material in the PBT compound can be increased from 26% to over 70% if recycled glass fibers and PET from post-consumer recyclates are used in the compounds in addition to bio-circular BDO. The CO 2 footprint of the new products is 30% lower than that of corresponding standard compounds.

AI: What is next for Envalior?

Marbach: We are already working on additional game-changing solutions which help reduce complexity and costs in the assembly of electrical components for vehicles. One option we are looking into is tailored PBT-Blends for specific applications to optimize the cost performance ratio.

