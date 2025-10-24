FlexPath DXP Launches LeaseDXP, the First Digital Experience Platform for Used Vehicle Leasing

FlexPath DXP announced the launch of LeaseDXPT, a Digital Experience Platform (DXP) that brings new life to vehicle leasing. Built on FlexPath’s newly released Single Vehicle Prequal (SVP) module and powered by its patent-pending VeriQualT technology, LeaseDXP delivers credit-analyzed, identity-verified lease payment offers directly within dealer websites, vehicle marketplaces, and digital retailing tools.

LeaseDXP addresses the current consumer vehicle affordability crisis. With prices and loan rates at all-time highs, leasing offers a smarter, more flexible path to vehicle ownership. Leasing provides lower monthly payments, and access to newer, safer vehicles-now extended to used and certified pre-owned (CPO) vehicles through the LeaseDXP platform.

“Used vehicle leasing has never been executed at scale,” said Tarry Shebesta, CEO of FlexPath DXP and President of the National Vehicle Leasing Association (NVLA). “With LeaseDXP, we’re solving both the affordability and identity fraud challenges in one platform. It’s the culmination of my 25+ years in online auto leasing and fintech innovation.”

Vehicle leasing is one of the most powerful-and underutilized-tools for improving consumer affordability. While leasing represents roughly 25% of new vehicle transactions, it accounts for less than 2% of used vehicle sales, despite the potential to reduce consumer payments by $100-$200 per month on average. By introducing real-time, identity-verified prequalification into this process, LeaseDXP bridges the gap between affordability, accessibility, and trust in vehicle financing.

Built to complement, not replace, existing retail finance programs, LeaseDXP gives consumers more flexibility while helping dealers and lenders reach buyers who may have been priced out of the market by higher interest rates and vehicle costs.

LeaseDXP is partnered with national leasing lenders, offering competitive programs for all credit spectrums. The platform is especially well-suited for franchise and independent dealers who excel in used and CPO inventory.

Other integration partners enable seamless credit application submission to participating lenders, and additional integrations that enhance dealer website and digital retailing functionality.

LeaseDXP doesn’t just enhance affordability-it also drives measurable increases in lead engagement and conversion. By surfacing real, verified lease payment offers earlier in the online journey, it helps dealers, marketplaces, and ad agencies convert more traffic into high-intent customers ready to transact.

Key benefits of LeaseDXP include:

Real, identity-verified lease payment offers powered by VeriQualT – credit prequalification that starts with just a phone number.

Seamless integration into dealer websites, marketplaces, and digital retailing tools.

Competitive leasing options across all credit tiers.

Enhanced fraud prevention and lead data quality.

Consumer affordability through lower monthly payments.

Shebesta’s holding company, ACS Financial, was among the nation’s largest independent online leasing operations, pioneering many of the systems that helped shape today’s auto leasing landscape. That deep experience in both leasing operations and fintech development paved the way for LeaseDXP’s creation.

“LeaseDXP is the only auto leasing platform of its kind-and when combined with fraud prevention, it’s a spectacular leap forward for the industry,” added Shebesta. “Initial demand is strong, so dealers and marketplaces ready to lead in the used vehicle leasing space should act quickly to secure first-to-market advantage.”

About FlexPath DXP, LLC

FlexPath DXP develops technology that bridges identity verification and credit prequalification at the start of the consumer journey. Its patent-pending VeriQualT solution – the first line of fraud defense in credit prequalificationT – helps dealers and lenders cut lead costs, improve data quality, and reduce fraud.

