Flovi expands to Poland with its AI-powered car relocation service – on track to become Europe’s #1 choice for vehicle transfers

Flovi, Finland’s largest technology company specializing in car relocations, is expanding to Poland. With Flovi, car dealerships, rental and leasing providers, and car-sharing platforms can move vehicles quickly, smoothly, and cost-effectively, which enables them to expand their business and easily sell cars across the country.

Car relocations in Poland have long relied on manual coordination through phone calls and emails. Flovi is transforming this process with its digital-first platform, delivering unprecedented convenience, speed, and reliability. Customers can now order relocations directly through Flovi’s platform, receiving exact pricing and delivery times instantly. As a result, even long-distance car deliveries are now completed in days rather than weeks.

As speed and convenience have become increasingly important for customer satisfaction in the car industry, Flovi’s platform has been warmly received by leading automotive companies in Poland.

Poland marks Flovi’s third market entry following Finland and Sweden, representing a key step in the company’s broader expansion strategy. The company aims to revolutionize car logistics in ten countries by 2028 and become Europe’s number one choice for vehicle transfers. Poland was selected as the next market due to its strong economic growth, long distances between major cities, and large car industry. In 2024, almost 1.5 million cars were registered in Poland.

“We are particularly strong in long-distance transfers, and Poland’s car industry is consolidating in a way that increases the need for internal relocations between dealerships across the country,” says Aapeli Kallunki, CEO of Flovi. “Customers here are used to relying on ad hoc solutions or waiting as long as 1–2 weeks for truck transport. We will cut that time down to just one to two days. By combining speed with a seamless digital platform, we’re not only saving time and money for our customers but also setting a new standard for vehicle logistics and car transfers in Poland and across Europe.”

In Finland, Flovi currently delivers relocations in an average of 22 hours. The company expects to reach similar speed levels in Poland within six months of launch.

To ensure smooth market entry, Flovi is setting up a local office and driver network in Poland. Drivers will be Polish-speaking and vetted by Flovi to guarantee professional service, clear communication, and a safe experience. All cars are insured during transit to ensure maximum security and reliability in every relocation.

Flovi has grown rapidly in recent years. In 2024, the company generated approximately €12 million in group-level revenue and completed more than 100,000 car transfers, covering nearly 23 million kilometers. In 2023, Flovi secured a €3.5 million equity investment from Voland Partners <https://paaomasijoittajat.fi/en/ajankohtaista/news/26268/voland-partners-accelerates-biila-solutions-growth-with-eur-3-5-million-equity-investment/> to accelerate its international expansion and strengthen its position as a pioneer in digital car logistics.

